Every Rule The Hells Angels Live By

Notorious, menacing, and insular, the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is a selective bunch with a long history at the forefront of American motorcycling culture. It's also the biggest motorcycle club in California. Virtually everyone is familiar with the name, and most will recognize the "Death's Head" insignia that full members prominently wear. Some might consider the Hells Angels a criminal enterprise with a severe code of silence, while others see the outfit as a hardcore expression of a singular love for riding. Feelings are mixed, to say the least, but one thing is absolutely certain about the organization. Hells Angels bikers adhere to a strict code of conduct and must follow its rules. The group was formed in 1948 and is thought to have been named after a bomber group serving in World War II — with many of the early members being veterans. By the 1960s the organization had gained notoriety as one of the most visible among "outlaw motorcycle gangs" both by local police forces and the federal government. Indeed, reports have gone as far as to call the club "the McDonald's of organized crime."

The secretive biking community remains a significant force today, with chapters operating around the world. While the Hells Angels reportedly formed as a means of self-expression and a freewheeling lifestyle that promoted a unique sense of personal autonomy, there are a number of rules that the group has adopted throughout the years to preserve this mindset. For one, not just anyone can join the Hells Angels. Women are not welcome as members, and men who want to join must go through a lengthy induction process. These and other rules govern the lifestyle of a Hells Angel biker.