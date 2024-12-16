What Motorcycle Club Was Charlie Sheen's Beyond The Law Based On?

In "Beyond the Law," Charlie Sheen stars as Daniel Saxon, a police officer who goes undercover to take down an Outlaw Motorcycle Club (OMC). The longer Saxon spends undercover, the less defined the line between lawful and unlawful becomes for him. There's a cast of other notable actors, such as Courtney B. Vance, Linda Fiorentino, and Michael Madsen, but the real clincher with Sheen's role is that it was based on a true story. The lesser-known film featured an Outlaw Motorcycle Club (OMC) called the Jackals, whereas the real-life Saxon, an undercover officer named Dan Black, infiltrated one of the big four Outlaw MCs: The Hells Angels.

Sheen's Daniel Saxon loses his job as a police officer but is recruited by Arizona's State Attorney's office to infiltrate the Jackals. Saxon learns the ins and outs of motorcycles, changes his appearance, creates an alter ego, and gradually earns the trust of the Jackals' leader, Blood. Because it's Hollywood, there's a small romance storyline thrown into the mix, too. Spoiler alert: there's a happy ending for the lovebirds, and the bad guys end up in prison for three lifetimes.

Going undercover is an especially dangerous role for law enforcement because being discovered by the people they're trying to subvert can mean certain death. Unlike most of Hollywood's unrealistic stories, criminals don't keep the heroes alive long enough to spill their entire plan, only for the cavalry to show up and save the day.

