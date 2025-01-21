3 Of The Most Famous Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs In California

Most people, even those with little knowledge of outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMGs), likely know who and what the Hells Angels are. Made famous by Hollywood for their notorious reputation, this long-standing motorcycle club (MC) is one the best-known but is by no means the only one. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there are over 300 active OMGs in this country, with at least four dozen operating inside California alone.

Being famous is a term usually associated with something positive, like the fictional television show "Sons of Anarchy" that ran for several seasons on FX Network. It was a smash hit famous for bringing the MC life to a whole new audience. The Sons were based in Charming, a fake Norther California town, located somewhere in San Joaquin County close to genuine locations like Stockton, Sacramento, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

If you grew up in the region, you've probably seen the now-defunct Altamont Speedway that still sits off Interstate 580 as you travel east from Livermore toward Tracy (not far from Stockton). Back in 1969, the Altamont was the location for a free concert dubbed "Woodstock West" with famous bands like Santana, Jefferson Airplane, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Rolling Stones.

Some 300,000 people swarmed the little racetrack in the middle of nowhere. Unfortunately, promoters hired members from the infamous Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels to act as security (for $500 worth of beer). Overwhelming numbers, combined with drugs, booze, and poor planning, caused chaos to erupt, and four people died, including one at the hands of an Angel.