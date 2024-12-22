The History Of The Mongols Motorcycle Club Explained

The concept of the outlaw is an old one, dating back to medieval England. Those who failed to adhere to the system, be it courts or the local lord, would be declared outside the protection of the law. Their civil rights were rescinded; anyone could capture or even kill the outlaw and expect no penalty. It was a judicial mechanism for a decentralized world.

Advertisement

The concept has long since been abolished as a punitive legal measure, but it thrives in the folklore of the United States. From criminals punitively ordered to colonies to the pirates that once wreaked havoc along the southeastern coastline to the gangs of the Old West, the rogue living outside the bounds of the law carries a lasting romantic appeal.

Modern outlawry is no longer thought of as an exile from society but a rejection of it. In its contemporary iteration, the outlaw refuses the laws of the land. It can take many forms, ranging from political violence to anarchist nihilism, but the most visible form of modern outlaw wears his heart on his sleeve. Or, more accurately, stitched across his back.

Advertisement