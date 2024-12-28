6 Motorcycle Clubs Designated As 'Outlaw Gangs' By The FBI

In 1953, Hollywood legend Marlon Brando starred in the lead role of "The Wild One," a film depicting conflict in the streets between young men on motorcycles. The film was a success, introducing rogue motorcycle gangs to the public and tarnishing the image of motorcycles for generations. Although fictional, a real 1947 event in Hollister, California inspired the film.

In response to a LIFE magazine article on the riots, the American Motorcycle Association published a statement asserting that motorcycle riders are ordinary people only one percent of riders are criminals. In response, gangs adopted the label, branding themselves "One Percenters." Mostly formed by former WWII soldiers who returned home deeply scarred both physically and mentally from battle, these Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMG) provided camaraderie and often nefarious employment opportunities when nobody else would.

Today, the Department of Justice, of which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is a part, claims that more than 300 OMGs exist and that they use legitimate motorcycle clubs as structured organizations to facilitate organized crime involving drugs, weapons, extortion, prostitution, and other rackets, all frequently accompanied by extreme violence. These groups pose a significant danger to the public and continue to be a focus of law enforcement. They have a global reach and proudly display their affiliations, often having official websites for the clubs' legal activities. However, illegal activity often rests just below the surface and is likely closer than you think. Clubs range in size and scope, but these six are among the largest and most notorious in America.

