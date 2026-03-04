4 Bluetooth Gadgets You Can Connect To Your Fire TV Stick
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With streaming being such an integral part of modern entertainment, it's no wonder we're all looking for ways to optimize our experience. Beyond owning smart TVs, this also means investing in additional devices, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, to enhance the viewing experience. In fact, it includes numerous useful remote shortcuts that Amazon doesn't advertise, letting you do everything from switching display resolutions to enabling accessibility features.
Unlike our smart TVs, which usually stay firmly in our homes, you can also easily travel with your Fire TV Stick and enjoy your streaming content as long as you have access to a compatible TV and Wi-Fi. Not to mention, you can play games on television screens without lugging around huge gaming laptops or bringing extra handheld consoles.
Owning an Amazon Fire TV Stick also opens many connectivity options, especially with Bluetooth-enabled devices. But take note: while there are a ton of devices you can connect to your Fire TV Stick to see your exact options, you first need to find your model number by either referencing the receipt, the box it came with, or the device itself when in use. If you've forgotten what model of Fire TV stick you own, you can launch it, open the Settings menu, and select "My Fire TV."
To pair any compatible Bluetooth device, launch your Amazon Fire TV Stick and navigate to Settings. Afterward, select Controllers & Bluetooth Devices, choose the device category you want to pair, and follow the pairing instructions on the screen.
Here are the gadgets you can connect to the Fire TV Stick via Bluetooth.
1. Speakers
Many modern smart television sets will probably already let you hook up your speakers directly via Bluetooth. However, there are reasons why you might still want to do it through the Fire TV Stick. For example, you can easily adjust the volume with the Fire TV Stick remote, so you have fewer things to fiddle with. If you tend to use your television only with your Fire TV Stick, this can also streamline audio processing and reduce the risk of audio issues when streaming your favorite shows or movies. These days, there's no shortage of Bluetooth speakers worth buying that can work with your Fire TV Stick, such as the Anker Soundcore 2, Marshall Stanmore III, and Sonos Move 2. With this, you can get better sound than your TV speakers, and you can also move your speakers to your preferred location.
For those who are already invested in the Amazon smart home ecosystem, you can hook up the Fire TV Stick to your Alexa-powered Echo speakers. With this alone, it introduces a ton of additional possibilities for your integrated smart home experience. Apart from voice control options, it can be used as a component in creating automated scenes that work with other Alexa-compatible devices, such as light bulbs, scent machines, and smart switches. For example, some Alexa automations compatible with your Fire TV Stick can optimize your bedtime routine or turn everything off after movie nights.
2. Headphones and earbuds
While some people are lucky enough to live in places where they can turn on the loudspeakers freely while accessing their favorite content, others need to be more mindful of their viewing habits. Thankfully, just because you're watching from a TV doesn't mean the whole neighborhood has to watch with you. Whether you want some privacy or just to avoid an angry neighbor knocking on your door, you can pair your Bluetooth headphones with your Amazon Fire TV devices. In recent times, there is no shortage of multi-point Bluetooth Headphones and Earbuds that can work with your Amazon Fire TV Stick. For example, Apple users will be relieved to know that its AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max all work with it.
But take note: the same issues other devices have with Bluetooth headphones and earphones apply, such as audio latency, which you'll need to resolve using AV Sync Tuning. Not to mention, apart from commercial headphones and earbuds, some Amazon Fire TV devices also work with hearing aids, including several of its TV offerings and the Fire TV Cube (2nd- and 3rd-generation models). Among compatible hearing aids, it lists Starkey, Widex, and Cochlear hearing devices. Although you may need to check with your specific model. In 2025, Amazon released a few new features that make its Fire TV devices more accessible, such as the Dual Audio option, which allows hearing aid users and others to listen to audio at adjusted loudness levels simultaneously.
3. Bluetooth game controllers
Even though many smart TVs can perform the same functions, the Amazon Fire TV Stick still does a lot of things better, such as navigation, software experiences, and cloud gaming. In 2020, Amazon launched Luna Cloud Gaming, which lets people run its library of games on Amazon's remote servers. Depending on your preferences, you can choose a subscription model that suits the kinds of games you play most often.
According to Amazon, certified Luna-compatible controllers include the official Luna Controller, PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, Xbox One Controller, and the Google Stadia Controller. Additionally, owners of the PS5's DualSense Controllers have been able to use them effectively. Although some people may claim that their 3rd-party controllers from other manufacturers work with their Fire TV Stick, it's important to note that you will not have the same protection, assurance, or expected longevity as with official ones.
Regardless of which model you choose, you'll still want to make sure you have the right network and device settings to enjoy your Bluetooth controllers. Apart from having a fast enough connection, you'll also want to turn on Game Mode when possible. Not to mention, compatibility isn't entirely guaranteed for everything and still depends on the specific game you are playing. In a jiffy, you can opt to use the Luna Controller app on your mobile phone instead.
4. Bluetooth mice and keyboards
Devices like the Fire TV Stick solve many problems, but they also introduce new ones. One of the most annoying, yet somewhat universal, experiences for anyone who has used a streaming device is finding it difficult to navigate with the remote. In fact, while the Amazon Fire TV Stick lets you browse the internet with your TV using Amazon Silk, it can be a nightmare to type all the website names and click all the right buttons.
If you want a sleek-looking wireless keyboard, something like the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard lets you pair with up to three devices, so you don't have to unpair it from your computer to use it with your Fire TV Stick. But if you're looking for something more ergonomic, there are even Bluetooth mice with side-scrolling, like the Logitech MX Master 3S, Keychron M6 Wireless Mouse, and Razer Basilisk V3 Pro.
If you don't own a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse, all hope is not lost. As we've mentioned before, you can use a micro-USB OTG splitter to plug in a wired keyboard or mouse to your Fire TV Stick. So, if you still prefer using a wired peripheral or have already maxed out the number of devices you can connect to your Fire TV stick, this is a possible alternative.