4 Bluetooth Gadgets You Can Connect To Your Fire TV Stick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With streaming being such an integral part of modern entertainment, it's no wonder we're all looking for ways to optimize our experience. Beyond owning smart TVs, this also means investing in additional devices, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, to enhance the viewing experience. In fact, it includes numerous useful remote shortcuts that Amazon doesn't advertise, letting you do everything from switching display resolutions to enabling accessibility features.

Unlike our smart TVs, which usually stay firmly in our homes, you can also easily travel with your Fire TV Stick and enjoy your streaming content as long as you have access to a compatible TV and Wi-Fi. Not to mention, you can play games on television screens without lugging around huge gaming laptops or bringing extra handheld consoles.

Owning an Amazon Fire TV Stick also opens many connectivity options, especially with Bluetooth-enabled devices. But take note: while there are a ton of devices you can connect to your Fire TV Stick to see your exact options, you first need to find your model number by either referencing the receipt, the box it came with, or the device itself when in use. If you've forgotten what model of Fire TV stick you own, you can launch it, open the Settings menu, and select "My Fire TV."

To pair any compatible Bluetooth device, launch your Amazon Fire TV Stick and navigate to Settings. Afterward, select Controllers & Bluetooth Devices, choose the device category you want to pair, and follow the pairing instructions on the screen.

Here are the gadgets you can connect to the Fire TV Stick via Bluetooth.