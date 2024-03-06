How To Browse The Internet On Your Amazon Fire TV Stick

Plug-and-play streaming devices are primarily designed so not only can you download and access all the other video platforms you enjoy and use regularly through a smart TV, you can also binge-watch from all the best streaming services no matter where you are, provided that you have reliable internet connectivity and a compatible smart TV that has an available HDMI port. If you happen to have one of Amazon's Fire TV Stick options, one added perk is being able to use the portable media player to transform your TV into a computer, thanks to the availability of web browser apps.

Some Fire TV Stick models may already have Amazon Silk — the company's own web-browsing app — so you can use it straightaway to access websites that have video content and watch it on your TV. If you don't see it in your player's app list — the app icon simply says "Internet" above Amazon's arrow logo — you can easily download it, or any other third-party web browser that's also available on Amazon's Fire TV app marketplace by coursing it through the Amazon website or through the Appstore section of the Fire TV Stick itself.