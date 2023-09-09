How To Pair Bluetooth Headphones To Your Amazon Fire TV
Amazon's Fire TV has become one of the most popular streaming devices in the world, with more than 200 million units sold since it was first launched in 2014. The Fire TV line now includes the HD and 4K-capable Fire Sticks, the Alexa-enabled Fire Cube, and an array of smart television sets from various manufacturers.
Regardless of which device in the Fire TV line you are using, you might want to stream "What We Do in the Shadows" or "The Last of Us" without disturbing the rest of the people in your home. While some smart TV owners might have a handy headphone jack they can plug into, most users will need to make use of Bluetooth technology to listen privately to the audio that goes along with their streaming video programming.
Here's how to connect your Bluetooth headphones to your Fire TV device, regardless of which of the many Fire TV products you use.
Pairing headphones with Fire TV is simple
The first step in pairing your Bluetooth headphones with your Fire TV device is to put your headphones into pairing mode. If you're using Apple AirPods, put both AirPods in the case, open the lid, and hold the button down until the light flashes white. For Beats Bluetooth headphones, hold the power button down until the LED blinks (usually about five seconds). For other headphones, consult your owner's manual or online documentation to put them into pairing mode, then grab your Fire TV remote.
- Turn on your TV, monitor, or projector and switch it to the input for your Fire TV device.
- On the Fire TV main screen, scroll up and select Settings > Controllers and Bluetooth Devices > Other Bluetooth Devices.
- Wait for your headphones to appear in the Discovered Devices list. Once they do, select them from the list and wait for the pairing to complete.
- If your headphones do not appear in the Discovered Devices list, make sure they are sufficiently charged and try putting them in pairing mode again.
Once your Bluetooth headphones are paired to your Amazon Fire TV, you can jump into the streaming app of your choice and hit play.