How To Pair Bluetooth Headphones To Your Amazon Fire TV

Amazon's Fire TV has become one of the most popular streaming devices in the world, with more than 200 million units sold since it was first launched in 2014. The Fire TV line now includes the HD and 4K-capable Fire Sticks, the Alexa-enabled Fire Cube, and an array of smart television sets from various manufacturers.

Regardless of which device in the Fire TV line you are using, you might want to stream "What We Do in the Shadows" or "The Last of Us" without disturbing the rest of the people in your home. While some smart TV owners might have a handy headphone jack they can plug into, most users will need to make use of Bluetooth technology to listen privately to the audio that goes along with their streaming video programming.

Here's how to connect your Bluetooth headphones to your Fire TV device, regardless of which of the many Fire TV products you use.