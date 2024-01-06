How To Connect And Set-Up An Amazon Fire Stick With Your Smart TV

Where once cable hookups and standalone VCRs were the order of the day, streaming television has definitively become the dominant format. There's no reason to rely on daily TV schedules or physical media when you can watch just about anything you want whenever you want to, at least assuming you have the requisite service subscriptions.

Streaming on a TV is generally accomplished through either a standalone streaming stick like an Amazon Fire Stick or a smart TV with streaming functionality built-in. You might think that if you already have the latter in your home, there's no reason to bother with the former, but that's not quite the case. Even if you already have a smart TV of a different brand, an Amazon Fire Stick could help to broaden your entertainment horizons even further with new and interesting apps. Luckily, if you'd like to try out an Amazon Fire Stick, you can hook one up to your smart TV just as easily as you would a regular TV.