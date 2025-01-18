Network & Device Settings That May Help Amazon Luna Run Faster While You Game

With so many gaming-oriented components and peripherals at our disposal, it's never been easier to build a gaming PC at any given price point. We have graphics cards at every budget, like the crowd favorite and affordable RTX 3060, or the behemoth that is the RTX 5090. Despite this, there has been a rise in the number of cloud gaming providers.

Before you decide to make the switch to cloud gaming, there are a few things to consider — your internet speed, its reliability, and the long-term costs of being subscribed to a service that usually bills you on a monthly basis. Some of the more popular services include Nvidia's GeForce Now and Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming. Amazon Luna has been around for a while, too, and offers a decent rotation of games that may appeal to users with a Prime Membership.

With the full membership priced at $9.99 a month, the library size increases to over a hundred titles. You can play games through Amazon Luna on PC, Mac, and even your smartphone. Like every other cloud gaming service, you may run into occasional hiccups with your network connectivity or device settings that may make your gameplay laggy and unreliable. This can be an absolute dealbreaker for online multiplayer games, where even the tiniest bit of latency can keep you from winning rounds. If you use Amazon Luna to play games on the cloud, here are a couple of boxes to tick to enjoy uninterrupted gameplay.

