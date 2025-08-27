5 Fire TV Remote Shortcuts Amazon Doesn't Advertise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, you don't have to rely on your local cable provider to enjoy content on your TV. With the arrival of smart TVs and various streaming services, you can simply download an app and watch whatever you like — no more waiting for prime-time to catch your favorite show. Additionally, there are plenty of streaming devices, such as Chromecast, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku TV, and Apple TV, that give you access to content from streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. The Fire TV Stick is another great option, especially if you don't have a smart TV, as simply plugging into a screen will give it smart TV functionalities.

Amazon introduced the Fire TV in 2014. The first model came with a device and a remote with a voice search feature. All you needed was a TV with an HDMI port, and you were all set. In 2015, Alexa was added to Fire TV, making it controllable with Echo smart home devices. Then, in 2017, Amazon teamed up with brands like Insignia, Toshiba, TCL, and Hisense to release smart TVs with Fire TV built in. Today, you can either purchase a Fire TV Edition television or choose from a variety of Fire TV Stick models, depending on what works best for you.

Much like the hidden menus that you find on your smartphones and Chromebooks, Amazon has also baked in some hidden remote shortcuts in the Fire TV Stick that it doesn't advertise. Here are the shortcuts you should know about.