12 Useful iPad Apps You Might Not Know Exist

Do you have a Windows 10 PC that you're reticent to upgrade to Windows 11? There are a lot of good reasons you should move to Linux instead. Anyone who has used Linux, though, knows that you often end up sacrificing a lot of the convenience you were used to, especially apps like Phone Link and iPhone Mirroring that let your phone and computer interface more seamlessly. But in this case, Linux does have a fairly decent solution in the form of KDE Connect.

You'd be surprised how many features KDE Connect incorporates. We're talking easy file transfers, a shared clipboard, the ability to remote control your Linux PC from your iPad, access to battery status, and more. Be warned: The iPad app does not have the full scope of features that the rest of the KDE Connect project does. Some may never come unless there is a fundamental change to iOS, such as notification syncing. However, we'd argue KDE Connect covers the most common use cases, i.e., transferring snippets of text and files between devices. Development is ongoing, so we imagine more features will continue to come, provided iOS can facilitate them.

One final note: You do not need to be using KDE Plasma as your desktop environment on Linux for this to work. KDE Connect specifies that it works on all desktop environments of any supported distributions. The only exception is GNOME, which has its own GSConnect app that may be preferable.