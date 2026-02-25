5 Gadgets Samsung Makes That Apple Doesn't
There are countless famous rivalries throughout history. The Hatfields and McCoys. Edison and Tesla. McDonalds and Burger King. Familial feuds, intellectual rivalries, and a battle of the burgers matter, at least to some people, but do people really feel that strongly about technology? If you have to ask, well, maybe you're still carrying around a Blackberry or Nokia! For more than a decade, Apple and Samsung have locked horns as rivals in the smartphone industry. The debate may not be enough to tear families apart, but many feel loyal to one side or the other, often preferring Apple for its performance and integration across devices, or Samsung for its diverse selection and more customizable platforms.
Both companies offer more than just phones, however, providing a wide range of modern technology solutions. Apple and Samsung offer tablets, laptops, watches, and even earbuds. Many consumers will likely select these gadgets based on products that they already own — AirPods if you own an iPhone, or the Galaxy Watch if you have a Galaxy smartphone. While Apple is leading Samsung when it comes to smartphone sales, Samsung has a more comprehensive portfolio, offering a broader range of products across a broader range of price points.
The answer of which phone or tablet to buy may be an easy one for you to answer, but here are five gadgets that Samsung makes that you simply won't find in an Apple store.
Foldable smartphones
Maybe you're a fan of Star Trek, and you always wanted a folding phone that resembles one of those communicators from the original series. Maybe you just want something that fits better in your pocket, or maybe you just think a foldable phone is really cool. Whatever the reason, folding phones are a niche yet growing market, one that Apple has yet to dip its toe into.
As of early 2026, Apple has never released a foldable phone, but Samsung has several, including the Galaxy Z Fold7 and the Galaxy Z Flip7. The Z Flip7 is the less expensive, smaller option, with a 6.9-inch screen size when unfolded and a starting price of $899.99, about $100 more than Apple's iPhone 17. The Z Fold7 is larger, offering users an 8-inch screen when the phone is unfolded, and is also much more expensive at $1,999. Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold in late 2025, a three-paneled folding phone with a 10-inch screen that launched with a price of $2,899.
There have been whispers over the years about a potential foldable Apple phone, and in February 2026 CNET reported that this year may be the year, but Apple has to confirm any plans for the mythical iPhone Fold.
Smart Ring
While there were several generations of Android-powered watches prior to 2014, when Apple launched the Apple Watch, it really showed off the capabilities of a wearable like nothing before it. Many smart watches followed, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch, but Samsung now offers other wearables such as the Galaxy Ring.
Apple has yet to produce a smart ring, though Samsung does have other competitors, including Oura and RINGCONN. The Galaxy Ring is made from Titanium and has three sensors to track your skin temperature, heart health, and your walking or running pace. It can monitor your health, including sleep stages and heart rate, track your activity, monitor your sleep and snoring, and even allows you to control certain functions on your phone. To get started, you must have a Samsung account registered on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
While the Galaxy Ring offers fewer features than the Apple Watch, it's more discreet and has a longer battery life — up to 14 days per charge versus the Apple Watch Series 11, which goes up to 38 hours in low-battery mode.
Stylus phones
If you use your phone or tablet primarily for note taking or drawing, a stylus is a must-have. Apple sells the Apple Pencil, but it's only compatible with the iPad and does not work with any model of iPhone. If you want a smart phone that not only works with a stylus but comes with one, Samsung offers the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Starting at $1,299, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen, which you can use to take notes, draw, annotate and circle, write on the lock screen, and even translate more than 30 languages.
The S Pen is also available for purchase individually, and it's compatible with other Samsung phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (but on the Fold 7). Because the current version of the pen does not support Bluetooth, you don't have to charge it or even pair it. You store it inside the Galaxy S25 Ultra when not in use, and you can even be notified on your phone if you accidentally leave your pen behind.
At time of writing, Apple has not released plans for a stylus phone or any stylus that would work with iPhone models. Though patents and rumors have indicated that Apple may have explored the idea of a pencil that would work across multiple devices, there has been no official announcement.
Smart Refrigerators and other appliances
If you're in the market for a new refrigerator, Apple is certainly not at the top of your shopping list, because they don't sell refrigerators at all. Samsung has an entire line of appliances, including ovens, ranges, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and more. KitchenAid and Whirlpool may be the more obvious choices, but Samsung is recognized for its "smart" appliances – fridges, washers, dryers and more than connect to your wi-fi and can be controlled remotely, and sometimes even have touch screens. In late 2025, Forbes named the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub as the overall best smart refrigerator, and the Samsung Side-By-Side Smart Refrigerator With Touch-Screen Family Hub also made the list as the Best Side-By-Side Smart Refrigerator.
The Bespoke AI 4-Door Flex, priced at $3,499 at time of writing, isn't just your everyday fridge. It has an entertainment hub with a 32-inch touchscreen built into the door. Not only can you control the fridge from your phone or tablet, but you can also even share pictures, videos, and drawings. Amazon's Alexa is built-in, and there's no need for pesky handles: the doors have sensors that will open with just a light touch of your hand.
Vacuum cleaners
It likely won't surprise you at this point to note that Apple does not sell household cleaning appliances such as vacuum cleaners, despite the fact that several other tech companies do, including LG and Samsung. Though not always defined as "gadgets," we argue that Samsung's Bespoke Jet Stick falls into this category due to its artificial intelligence features. At time of writing, the Bespoke AI Jet Lite sells for $599.99, and the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is priced at $899.99.
Both versions have wi-fi connectivity and feature the same AI system. The less expensive model has a runtime of 60 minutes while the Ultra will run up to 100 minutes. The AI cleaning mode is able to sense what type of floor or carpet type it's on, then adjusts the power and runtime for maximum performance and efficiency. The vacuums also have an All-in-One Clean Station that automatically empties and closes the dustbin. These vacuums require a wi-fi connection and a Bluetooth connection. You do not, however, need a Samsung phone to connect to the Bespoke Jet Stick; you can use the SmartThings app on both Android and iOS devices.