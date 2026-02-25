5 Gadgets Samsung Makes That Apple Doesn't

There are countless famous rivalries throughout history. The Hatfields and McCoys. Edison and Tesla. McDonalds and Burger King. Familial feuds, intellectual rivalries, and a battle of the burgers matter, at least to some people, but do people really feel that strongly about technology? If you have to ask, well, maybe you're still carrying around a Blackberry or Nokia! For more than a decade, Apple and Samsung have locked horns as rivals in the smartphone industry. The debate may not be enough to tear families apart, but many feel loyal to one side or the other, often preferring Apple for its performance and integration across devices, or Samsung for its diverse selection and more customizable platforms.

Both companies offer more than just phones, however, providing a wide range of modern technology solutions. Apple and Samsung offer tablets, laptops, watches, and even earbuds. Many consumers will likely select these gadgets based on products that they already own — AirPods if you own an iPhone, or the Galaxy Watch if you have a Galaxy smartphone. While Apple is leading Samsung when it comes to smartphone sales, Samsung has a more comprehensive portfolio, offering a broader range of products across a broader range of price points.

The answer of which phone or tablet to buy may be an easy one for you to answer, but here are five gadgets that Samsung makes that you simply won't find in an Apple store.