How Does Samsung's Bespoke Jet Vacuum Stand Up Against A Dyson?

According to Fulton Distributing, vacuuming a room can take anywhere from 16 minutes for quick maintenance to upwards of 30 minutes for a dirty room with many obstacles. Of course, these figures are just estimates, and many variables can affect the specific amount of time for your home. However, even an approximate time range can help put each vacuum's battery life into perspective.

The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute boasts up to an hour of continuous operation on a full charge. Similarly, the Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-one Clean Station also claims an hour of use on a single charge. Both units come with display screens that allow you to select suction levels.

With the Dyson V15, you can choose Medium, Eco, and Boost settings. You'll also have access to a metrics readout that displays the amount of charge left based on which suction setting you choose, with the boost setting requiring the most energy. Therefore, to get an hour of use out of the V15, you would need to run the unit on eco mode.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick vacuum also has various suction levels that affect battery life, such as Minimal, Mid, Max, and Jet. So, Samsung's unit does offer an additional suction mode over the Dyson V15. However, on the additional fourth setting, according to the manufacturer, a 68% charge will only net a total of 12 minutes and 45 seconds on "Jet."