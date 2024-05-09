How Does Samsung's Bespoke Jet Vacuum Stand Up Against A Dyson?
When looking to dramatically improve the tidiness of your home, a premium vacuum is likely high on your list of tools. The Dyson brand has been going strong since the early 90s when inventor James Dyson disrupted the lucrative vacuum bag market with his DC01 Dual Cyclone unit. Samsung, who has been around since 1938, just recently launched their Bespoke Jet vacuum in 2022. So, is Dyson still the champion of the bagless vacuum, or has Samsung entered the ring with a superior product?
When comparing these different vacuums, it's important to do an apples-to-apples cordless stick vacuum comparison. The Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station and the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute are close to the same price point. Important aspects of these vacuums to consider are battery life, features, and convenience. Interestingly, while both manufacturers make our list of major vacuum cleaner brands ranked worst to best, neither is at number one.
Battery life: Dyson and Samsung are basically tied
According to Fulton Distributing, vacuuming a room can take anywhere from 16 minutes for quick maintenance to upwards of 30 minutes for a dirty room with many obstacles. Of course, these figures are just estimates, and many variables can affect the specific amount of time for your home. However, even an approximate time range can help put each vacuum's battery life into perspective.
The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute boasts up to an hour of continuous operation on a full charge. Similarly, the Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-one Clean Station also claims an hour of use on a single charge. Both units come with display screens that allow you to select suction levels.
With the Dyson V15, you can choose Medium, Eco, and Boost settings. You'll also have access to a metrics readout that displays the amount of charge left based on which suction setting you choose, with the boost setting requiring the most energy. Therefore, to get an hour of use out of the V15, you would need to run the unit on eco mode.
The Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick vacuum also has various suction levels that affect battery life, such as Minimal, Mid, Max, and Jet. So, Samsung's unit does offer an additional suction mode over the Dyson V15. However, on the additional fourth setting, according to the manufacturer, a 68% charge will only net a total of 12 minutes and 45 seconds on "Jet."
Dyson wins on suction power, but Samsung is more convenient
Both the Dyson and Samsung vacuums are measured in AW or Air Watts, which helps identify differences in each unit's power. Air Watts are useful because they factor in both the motor's output and the suction power, considering the vacuum's design and how the filter affects performance.
Dyson comes out on top but not by a wide margin, with 230 AW compared to Samsung's 210 AW. These figures indicate that the Dyson offers additional power and might run a bit more efficiently, enabling a greater suction level. Not only does this unit offer more robust suction, but the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum uses a laser to highlight dust for more comprehensive cleaning.
However, the Samsung can empty its own collection bin using the All-in-One Cleaning Station for ultra convenience. Some users note that they aren't required to empty the main cleaning station bag for up to 10 uses, although this depends on variables like pets. You'll also notice that the Samsung unit is equipped with an adjustable handle for improved ergonomics and is slightly lighter at 6 pounds vs Dyson's 6.8 pounds. It's not just Samsung hot on the heels of Dyson; expert reviewers think this affordable JASHEN cordless vacuum has Dyson beat.