Expert Reviewers Think This Affordable Cordless Vacuum Has Dyson Beat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: We love the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for its efficiency and slim profile, and now you can see what all the fuss is about for $170.

Cordless vacuum cleaners offer a lot of portability for a relatively small amount of money, but they're less popular with large families. Why? There's usually a significant trade-off in terms of suction power, unless you want to shell out big bucks for a name brand like Dyson. However, the JASHEN V18 has recently emerged as a reliable and affordable competitor, even for high-traffic floors, and it's impressing some big names.

In 2020, CNN reviewers took the JASHEN for an extended test run and loved its powerful, automatically adjusting suction capability, saying it made them "forget all about Dyson." The vacuum has only been building up buzz from there but, thankfully, has kept its price low.