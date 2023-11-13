Expert Reviewers Think This Affordable Cordless Vacuum Has Dyson Beat
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: We love the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for its efficiency and slim profile, and now you can see what all the fuss is about for $170.
Cordless vacuum cleaners offer a lot of portability for a relatively small amount of money, but they're less popular with large families. Why? There's usually a significant trade-off in terms of suction power, unless you want to shell out big bucks for a name brand like Dyson. However, the JASHEN V18 has recently emerged as a reliable and affordable competitor, even for high-traffic floors, and it's impressing some big names.
In 2020, CNN reviewers took the JASHEN for an extended test run and loved its powerful, automatically adjusting suction capability, saying it made them "forget all about Dyson." The vacuum has only been building up buzz from there but, thankfully, has kept its price low.
Light enough for daily use, with long battery life
The main attraction is the 350W brushless motor that can take on tough debris on hardwood or carpets, thanks to a 2-in-1 dust brush design. It actually senses when dug-in dirt needs more suction and powers up accordingly. For all that, the V18 is surprisingly quiet, and the four-stage filter system keeps things efficient.
The Lithium-Ion battery can deliver up to 40 minutes of running time, while easily switchable modes mean taking care of delicate floors and rugs is straightforward too.
You can now get the JASHEN V18 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $169.99, nearly half off the original MSRP.
