11 Useful iPad Accessories For Kids That Should Last A Long Time

Handing a new or refurbished iPad (yep, there are iPad reseller websites) to a child can be nerve-wracking. No matter how much you spend, it can be a headache to keep it clean, charged, and in good repair. As robust as most iPads are these days, they're still susceptible to breakage. While replacing an iPad screen is possible, it's not something most of us look forward to. Fortunately, when it comes to keeping an iPad safe in your kids' hands, there are plenty of solutions to try.

Before you crack the box open, check out this list of accessories. They should not only last a long time but also help the iPad survive longer. Still, it might be worth waiting until the cheapest time of year to buy an iPad.

Then, don't skip the built-in features your new iPad offers. Protecting kids and teens is simpler with Apple's privacy protections and kid-friendly settings. As far as protecting the iPad itself, you may want to start adding these accessories to your cart. Stay tuned after the list, too, for our methodology explaining how we chose each item.