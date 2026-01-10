The Cheapest Time Of Year To Buy An iPad Isn't Necessarily Black Friday Or Cyber Monday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are far behind us now, but if you're planning to buy a new iPad, that doesn't mean you need to wait until Thanksgiving 2026 to get a good deal. Although there are iPad deals to be had in the pre-Christmas period, there are other times of year when you can bag a bargain that's just as good — or even better.

Apple itself rarely holds sales. However, it does host Black Friday and Cyber Monday events where it gives away gift cards if you buy its products. Last year, Apple was offering a $100 gift card with the purchase of an iPad Air and a $50 one with an iPad or iPad Mini. While it's better than nothing, a card that can only be used for Apple products really isn't the same as an actual discount. Buying directly from Apple isn't your only option, though. If you're in the market for a new iPad, Amazon, along with other retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, regularly reduce the price of Apple iPads, although not necessarily at the time of year you'd expect.

We used Amazon price tracker websites camelcamelcamel and Keepa to look at price history for different models of iPads on Amazon. We discovered that while prices tend to be lower over the Black Friday season, this isn't necessarily when the absolute lowest price was recorded. Also, at the time of writing, this is a pretty good time to buy an iPad on Amazon. Prices aren't as low as they were at the end of November, but they're generally cheaper than the full list price with savings of around 8% to 18%.