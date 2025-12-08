Camelcamelcamel May Be Popular, But How Does It Compare To Other Amazon Price Trackers?

Camelcamelcamel is a website and browser extension that tracks Amazon prices so you can get a good deal. It's available in multiple countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. It's one of the best-known price tracking tools, and compared to similar tools, it's a brand with a long history. Sure, that only goes back to 2008, but in the price tracking world, that's long-established. Other once-popular tools, like Earny, have fallen by the wayside.

There aren't many tools that do exactly what camelcamelcamel does. Although it has a Highlighted Deals page showcasing pages of current bargains, there's a lot more to the site than that. With some tools, like DealNews and Woot, this is the primary focus. Other brands have features that overlap with camelcamelcamel's. Capital One Shopping provides coupon codes and compares prices across multiple websites, but it doesn't track Amazon prices or show historical data. Slickdeals is a useful community-driven free tool for finding bargains online. It has some historical price information and notification tools, but they're very limited. It's a similar story with Honey, which is primarily a coupon-finding site. It has some price-tracking features, but that isn't its main focus.

It turns out that there's really only one other tool available at the moment that is doing the same thing as camelcamelcamel. And that's Keepa, which often does it better. When comparing the accuracy and usability of Amazon price-tracking tools, the main focus will be on camelcamelcamel and Keepa, but we'll include other tools as well, where it's relevant.