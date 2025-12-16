What Is The Best Website To Buy Refurbished iPads?
An Apple iPad is likely on a lot of wish lists this holiday season. They're great if you need something bigger than a smartphone, and easier to tote around than a laptop. Buyers have their choice between the iPad Pro, iPad Air, the 11th generation iPad, and the iPad Mini, but new models come with a hefty price tag. The iPad Pro costs more than many laptops, starting at $999, while an iPad Air is $599. The Mini comes in at $499, while the 11th generation iPad starts at $349. You can wait for the best sales and discounts, but if you want to purchase one during a time when Apple or other retailers aren't offering discounts and it's out of budget, you may want to consider buying a refurbished model.
A used iPad, you may ask? No way, especially if you're giving it as a gift, right? Wrong! Refurbished is different than used, in that it will have been inspected, repaired, cleaned, and have parts replaced when necessary. You can purchase refurbished iPads from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers, but the best place to buy one is directly from Apple — even if you end up paying a bit more.
Why direct from Apple is best
If you may end up paying a bit more for a refurbished iPad directly from Apple, why not head for one of those big box retailers? We've already explained the thorough inspection and cleaning that Apple provides prior to selling pre-owned devices, but the tech giant also gives each iPad a brand new battery and outer shell, ensuring that the device will last, and looks just as good as its brand new counterpart. If you plan to gift the iPad and are worried about presentation, don't fret, as refurbished products come directly from Apple in that iconic white box, with both free shipping and free returns if you're not fully satisfied. You'll also receive all the accessories and cables that accompany new iPads.
When you purchase directly from Apple, your refurbished iPad also has the same standard one-year limited warranty that covers new iPads. As far as price goes, Apple advertises up to 15% savings, which could mean a savings of anywhere from around $50 to $150. Once you receive your new iPad, you'll get 90 days of free tech support. If you're worried about needing IT support after those 90 days, or want an additional warranty after the standard one-year option, you can also purchase an AppleCare plan for refurbished iPads.
The limitations of the program
While buying directly from Apple offers many advantages, it's not without its downsides. The Apple Certified Refurbished website typically doesn't offer older models, which may offer better savings at other retailers. For example, the cheapest refurbished iPad Air available from Apple at time of writing was a sixth generation (last model) for $469, which represents a savings of $80, while the cheapest model of Air available from Best Buy at the time of writing was a refurbished iPad Air 2 for $49.99. If you simply want an iPad for the best price possible and don't care which model you get, or you're perhaps gifting it to a child who may not be ready for a more expensive model, there are better deals out there. Some retailers, like Best Buy, also test their refurbished products and offer a 90-day warranty.
Apple's stock also fluctuates constantly, so if you're looking for a specific model, you sometimes have to act fast or risk missing the deal. You can also try checking out other programs that offer refurbished products, such as Amazon Renewed Premium. You may be able to find older models, and Amazon offers a one-year return window and promises 90 percent battery health. Just remember, if you opt to shop elsewhere to get a better price, you may not receive a rigorously inspected product or the one-year warranty. Do your research about what you should know and plan accordingly.