What Is The Best Website To Buy Refurbished iPads?

An Apple iPad is likely on a lot of wish lists this holiday season. They're great if you need something bigger than a smartphone, and easier to tote around than a laptop. Buyers have their choice between the iPad Pro, iPad Air, the 11th generation iPad, and the iPad Mini, but new models come with a hefty price tag. The iPad Pro costs more than many laptops, starting at $999, while an iPad Air is $599. The Mini comes in at $499, while the 11th generation iPad starts at $349. You can wait for the best sales and discounts, but if you want to purchase one during a time when Apple or other retailers aren't offering discounts and it's out of budget, you may want to consider buying a refurbished model.

A used iPad, you may ask? No way, especially if you're giving it as a gift, right? Wrong! Refurbished is different than used, in that it will have been inspected, repaired, cleaned, and have parts replaced when necessary. You can purchase refurbished iPads from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers, but the best place to buy one is directly from Apple — even if you end up paying a bit more.