This Is The Cheapest Time Of The Year To Buy An iPad

Whether you're holiday shopping for family or personally in the market for a new iPad, you may be wondering what time of year you'll be able to find the best deal, especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday almost upon us. Many would probably assume that those peak shopping days are the best time to invest in a new tablet, but that's typically not the case when it comes to Apple. While you will be able to snag good deals during those sales events, the best time of year to buy a new iPad is just after Apple has released a new version.

When a new model hits the market, the value of older models falls, and the price drops. For example, in October 2025, Apple dropped the iPad Pro M5 model. The M4 models are still available with savings up to $120. Earlier that year, Apple also updated the standard model, with the new 11th-generation model boasting the new A16 chip. You can still get your hands on a 10th-generation model, with a price cut of $100.

If you want to buy a previous-generation model just after a new model drops, you'll want to keep an eye out for Apple's official announcements. The tech giant tends to drop new iPad models twice a year, with different models launching at different times. So if you want a specific model, you may be in for a wait. Luckily, if you're ready to buy, you can still save with other options.