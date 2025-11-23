This Is The Cheapest Time Of The Year To Buy An iPad
Whether you're holiday shopping for family or personally in the market for a new iPad, you may be wondering what time of year you'll be able to find the best deal, especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday almost upon us. Many would probably assume that those peak shopping days are the best time to invest in a new tablet, but that's typically not the case when it comes to Apple. While you will be able to snag good deals during those sales events, the best time of year to buy a new iPad is just after Apple has released a new version.
When a new model hits the market, the value of older models falls, and the price drops. For example, in October 2025, Apple dropped the iPad Pro M5 model. The M4 models are still available with savings up to $120. Earlier that year, Apple also updated the standard model, with the new 11th-generation model boasting the new A16 chip. You can still get your hands on a 10th-generation model, with a price cut of $100.
If you want to buy a previous-generation model just after a new model drops, you'll want to keep an eye out for Apple's official announcements. The tech giant tends to drop new iPad models twice a year, with different models launching at different times. So if you want a specific model, you may be in for a wait. Luckily, if you're ready to buy, you can still save with other options.
Other ways to save
Of course, the aforementioned Black Friday and Cyber Monday are good times to look for iPad deals, even on the newest models, with possible savings of $50 or more. These deals are typically announced in advance, allowing you to plan ahead of time for that big purchase. If you're an Amazon Prime member, Prime Day events are also a good time to shop for a new iPad. The e-commerce giant typically holds two of these events every year, one in the summer and one in the fall, and it usually offers discounted iPad models during the sale. In 2025, those sales even included the newest models.
Your kids may hate those back-to-school sales, but this can be another time when you may be able to score a good discount on iPads. Apple typically discounts select models in August, aware that many students use them for school. Additionally, students and teachers are eligible for additional discounts with a current school ID. These back-to-school events also sometimes offer free products with the purchase of certain Apple products.
Finally, if you're not too exhausted after all the holiday celebrations, you can sometimes find good deals on excess Apple inventory at the beginning of the new year. This is not an official sales event with any retailers, but some stores may offer discounts on older generation models if they have leftover stock. In the end, you should be able to score a good deal on an iPad, especially if you're patient and wait for the right time of year.