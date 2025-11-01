5 iPad Settings That Can Instantly Extend Your Battery Life

An iPad is a solid device for creativity, fun, and casual work. It's portable and packs enough power to handle most tasks you throw at it with ease. But irrespective of what you use your iPad for, it'll eventually run out of battery and need to be charged before you can use it again. While the number of hours you can get on a single charge varies depending on the iPad model you have and your usage, if the battery is draining faster than expected, it could be due to misconfigured settings.

Before you begin adjusting these settings, though, check your iPad's battery health first. If the battery capacity is below 80%, a replacement is likely needed. Otherwise, if it's healthy, there are various tips to prevent the battery on your iPad from draining too fast. Moreover, you can tweak some of the iPad settings to extend its battery life instantly and maximize usage time.