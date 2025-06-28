Here's How To Check Your iPad's Battery Health And History

It seems to happen with all devices: you notice you don't get as much charge as you used to, and your iPad starts dying at inopportune times. Maybe it powers off when you still have 20% left, or just doesn't make it through the day like it did when you first bought it. When these things start happening, you might question whether your battery is on its last legs and if you need to do something about it. There are quite a few things you should know before buying an iPad, used or new, but how to monitor its battery health and history probably isn't at the top of your list. That's because most of us don't think about our iPad's battery health until it's causing us problems.

Like all rechargeable batteries, your iPad's battery will gradually lose capacity with regular use. Checking your iPad's battery health can help you figure out if it's time to get a new one or make small changes, like lowering the screen brightness or closing background apps, to get more out of it. If you own an ​​iPad Pro (M4), iPad Air (M2 and M3), iPad mini (A17 Pro), or iPad (A16), you can view information about your battery's health, including its maximum capacity, cycle count, and manufacturing date, right in the Settings app. However, if you're using an older iPad, you won't find this information in the Settings menu. Still, there is a built-in workaround using iPad Analytics that can help you get an idea of your battery's health. Whether you're using a new iPad or an older model, knowing your battery's health can help you avoid surprise shutdowns or decide if you need to replace it.