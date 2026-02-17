12 Used SUVs Under $8,000 Consumer Reports Recommends

Buying a new SUV offers many benefits, such as manufacturer warranties that cover most of the vehicle's important components, including the engine and bodywork. Some of the best car warranties on the market also include nice bonuses such as complimentary maintenance and roadside assistance programs, further sweetening the deal.

Unfortunately, the rise in average new vehicle prices that took place in 2025 — a trend which doesn't look like it's going to reverse anytime soon — means that buying new may not be quite as accessible as it used to be. Sure, the most affordable SUVs available generally offer good value for those who need the ride height or utility, but what if one can't quite stretch to the $20,000 or so that a new Hyundai Venue will cost? Well, that's where the used market comes in.

Of course, deciding to buy a used SUV is just the start: The next step is deciding which used SUV to buy. After all, there have been a ton of these vehicles released over the years, and trying to figure out the best ones can be tricky. Thankfully, we can rely on trusted outlets like Consumer Reports, which maintains a database of SUVs that have received its "CR Recommended" award. Here, then, are 12 of these SUVs that you should be able to get for less than $8,000 — although pricing will, as always, differ depending on where you are.