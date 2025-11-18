Every Generation Of Honda CR-V Ranked Worst To Best

Six generations in, and the Honda CR-V has transformed from a scrappy lifted hatchback to the official vehicle of suburban households everywhere. But that doesn't necessarily mean it improved year to year. Some CR-Vs will run forever on nothing but regular oil changes. Others will have you Googling "lemon law attorney" at 2 a.m. while sobbing into your warranty paperwork. Let's just say the improvements definitely weren't linear.

But how are you supposed to separate the rock-solid daily drivers from the cash-guzzling messes? Don't worry. You don't have to go it alone. We're here to help you avoid heartbreak (and the repair bills) the next time you go to buy a Honda CR-V. "How," you might ask? By ranking every generation from the very worst to the absolute best. To do that, we scoured owner reviews. Then, we checked reliability data. We even scanned enough service bulletins to make a seasoned mechanic wince. Ready to see the results? Here's what you need to know.