Are Mazdas Reliable After 100k Miles? Here's What Owners Are Saying
From its SkyActiv-G engine, one of the most reliable Mazda engines ever, to the legendary MX-5 Miata that embodies the brand's "Jinba Ittai" philosophy of car design, Mazda has rivaled the likes of Honda and Toyota when competing for the most reliable auto brands in the U.S. However, when it comes to used cars, it's more difficult to gauge how reliable a car is since maintenance and driving habits can sway the equation.
Are Mazda vehicles reliable after 100k miles? According to owners, buying a Mazda with more than 100K miles on the clock shouldn't be too big of an issue if the car has been properly maintained. Consumer Reports ranks Mazda third on its list of the most reliable used cars, while J.D. Power places it among the top three most reliable brands in 2025. Here's everything to know about Mazda's durability past the 100,000-mile mark, and what owners have experienced after crossing it.
Where Mazda cars shine
The Mazda SkyActiv-G non-turbocharger engines are praised by Mazda owners as nearly bulletproof if properly maintained. These engines can be found with many 2010-2020 models, including the Mazda MX-5, the Mazda3, and the CX-30. The Mazda3 is also recommended by owners as being very reliable, especially the third generation that is simpler and easier to maintain compared to the fourth-gen Mazda3.
The Mazda CX-30 seems to be a fairly reliable compact crossover, with many owners noting they haven't experienced any issues beyond routine maintenance. The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been the benchmark of dependable compact sports cars for years; especially the first and the third generation, which are viewed by many as some of the most reliable Mazda models ever made. Most owners agree that, with proper maintenance (oil changes, spark plugs, fluids, and brakes) a Mazda will be mostly trouble-free.
It's also important to note that models paired with the automatic transmission are more reliable compared to CVTs, which are more maintenance-heavy. As such, a properly maintained SkyActiv-G engine paired with a traditional automatic transmission is likely the best used Mazda combination for happy motoring past 100,000 miles.
Pain points for Mazda owners
No car is perfect, and like all other cars, Mazda vehicles do suffer from certain issues. Previously mentioned SkyActiv-G engines are prone to carbon buildup, as is common with many direct-injection engines. Older Mazda3 generations are susceptible to clutch failures, even for cars with less than 30K miles. Moreover, the CX-30 is sometimes prone to issues with the serpentine belt, with one owner noting a repair bill of $800.
Although one of the easiest cars to maintain, the Mazda3 is prone to electrical issues that include problems with the interior accessories like the radio, bad battery grounds, or the alternator. Some CX-50 owners reported issues with the battery, the fuel meter, and cruise control. The Mazda MX-5 also has its share of issues, with owners noting problems with the gearbox, rear suspension, and sensitive alignment.
Problems with faulty fuel pumps, airbags, and the dash electrical supply unit have also been noted for post-2020 examples, even prompting major recalls for Mazda vehicles in recent history. Ultimately, Mazda consistently ranks above average when it comes to reliability, and many owners are reporting that proper maintenance is the key to making sure your Mazda is reliable well after 100K miles.