Are Mazdas Reliable After 100k Miles? Here's What Owners Are Saying

The Mazda SkyActiv-G non-turbocharger engines are praised by Mazda owners as nearly bulletproof if properly maintained. These engines can be found with many 2010-2020 models, including the Mazda MX-5, the Mazda3, and the CX-30. The Mazda3 is also recommended by owners as being very reliable, especially the third generation that is simpler and easier to maintain compared to the fourth-gen Mazda3.

The Mazda CX-30 seems to be a fairly reliable compact crossover, with many owners noting they haven't experienced any issues beyond routine maintenance. The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been the benchmark of dependable compact sports cars for years; especially the first and the third generation, which are viewed by many as some of the most reliable Mazda models ever made. Most owners agree that, with proper maintenance (oil changes, spark plugs, fluids, and brakes) a Mazda will be mostly trouble-free.

It's also important to note that models paired with the automatic transmission are more reliable compared to CVTs, which are more maintenance-heavy. As such, a properly maintained SkyActiv-G engine paired with a traditional automatic transmission is likely the best used Mazda combination for happy motoring past 100,000 miles.