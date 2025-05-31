What Is 'Jinba Ittai' And How Did It Shape Mazda Cars?

When the original Mazda Miata debuted for the 1990 model year, the sports car world was changed forever. At its essence, the MX-5 Miata was the classic European Roadster reinvented for modern times, mixing in equal parts the fun and personality of a vintage two-seat sports car with the reliability (and price) of a Japanese economy car. It turned out to be a smashing success for Mazda, and even though the Miata has evolved over its four generations, Mazda has taken great effort to keep the Miata's formula intact. It's not the fastest sports car you can buy, and it never was. But in its current form, the Miata remains one of the purest driving experiences that can be had at any price.

At the heart of the formula that's made the MX-5 such a successful and well-revered sports car is the quality of 'Jinba Ittai', which in Japanese translates to "horse and rider as one". That trait is something that's since spread beyond the Miata into the DNA of all of Mazda's vehicles.