10 Of The Biggest Mazda Recalls In Recent History

These days, cars weigh thousands of pounds and feature complex technology in their engines and onboard computer systems. It's only logical that unforeseen errors can present themselves after a new model has been released to the public. When one of these issues becomes known, the car manufacturer issues a recall in an effort to remove dangerous vehicles from the road, ensuring consumers are protected from harm, or perhaps to protect the car companies from litigious customers. Probably a little bit of both.

All major car manufacturers have recalled their vehicles at some point, and Mazda, the Japanese company founded in 1920, is no exception. From airbag troubles to faulty emergency brakes and busted computer software, Mazda has seen more than its fair share of product recalls. Although the company has existed for more than a century, we'll focus on its recent history for the sake of modern consumers.