9 Of The Most Absurd Car Recalls In Automotive History

If you own, have owned, or know someone who owns or has owned a car or truck, you know about recalls. It's fairly common these days for manufacturers to ask owners to bring their vehicles in for complimentary servicing due to something being prone to problems. Sometimes it's caused by the mundane, sometimes the problem is extremely dangerous, and sometimes the situation is just plain bizarre.

That's what we're looking at today: Nine examples of some of the weirdest automotive recalls we could dig up. Despite what you might think, the list isn't entirely made up of all the same car brands with the most recalls, because it's not about volume. It's about that "Wait... what?" factor.

To that end, this list has been organized from least strange to most odd, with a mixture of what actually makes the recall eye-brow raising sprinkled in for good measure. Maybe it's because of the slightly comical nature of the problem. Maybe it's due to the number of vehicles being recalled. Maybe it's because of spiders. Spiders came up a lot more than expected, actually.