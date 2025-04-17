Why Do People Keep Stealing Volkswagen Badges? (And How To Keep Yours Safe)

Modern technology has made driving safer and more convenient, but has also led to several odd thefts. These criminal acts are baffling to many and leave lingering questions. For instance, how are people stealing dashboard screens out of RAM trucks so easily?

However, one particular string of thefts isn't troubling truck owners, but those who drive Volkswagens. The iconic front emblem on some of the latest models from the German automaker hides a pricey adaptive cruise control sensor behind it. One of the hotspots for this activity appears to be London, where reports are coming in from drivers of the Golf and Polo describing a missing front badge. VW owner JH from Earlsfield wrote to The Guardian claiming, "I was quoted £1,100 ($1,460), with the plastic VW badge alone being £240 ($318)."

Shockingly, the emblem and sensor can take an experienced thief only around 10 seconds to pocket. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to make your VW badge more difficult to steal. Super glue can be used on a cracked windshield, and some drivers have added super glue or zip ties to help keep the emblem secured to their cars. At least one Volkswagen dealership recommended parking inside a garage or behind a property fence overnight. One frustrated VW owner posted their more extreme theft-prevention solution, where they put razor blades in strategic spots behind the emblem. Naturally, concerned drivers are increasingly looking to Volkswagen for a remedy, but the response from the automaker hasn't been satisfying to frustrated owners.

