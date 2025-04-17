Why Do People Keep Stealing Volkswagen Badges? (And How To Keep Yours Safe)
Modern technology has made driving safer and more convenient, but has also led to several odd thefts. These criminal acts are baffling to many and leave lingering questions. For instance, how are people stealing dashboard screens out of RAM trucks so easily?
However, one particular string of thefts isn't troubling truck owners, but those who drive Volkswagens. The iconic front emblem on some of the latest models from the German automaker hides a pricey adaptive cruise control sensor behind it. One of the hotspots for this activity appears to be London, where reports are coming in from drivers of the Golf and Polo describing a missing front badge. VW owner JH from Earlsfield wrote to The Guardian claiming, "I was quoted £1,100 ($1,460), with the plastic VW badge alone being £240 ($318)."
Shockingly, the emblem and sensor can take an experienced thief only around 10 seconds to pocket. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to make your VW badge more difficult to steal. Super glue can be used on a cracked windshield, and some drivers have added super glue or zip ties to help keep the emblem secured to their cars. At least one Volkswagen dealership recommended parking inside a garage or behind a property fence overnight. One frustrated VW owner posted their more extreme theft-prevention solution, where they put razor blades in strategic spots behind the emblem. Naturally, concerned drivers are increasingly looking to Volkswagen for a remedy, but the response from the automaker hasn't been satisfying to frustrated owners.
Why Volkswagen is staying out of it
You might think with all these reported incidents that the automaker might implement a fix or provide assistance to owners whose badge was stolen. However, a VW representative — while apologetic for the inconvenience to drivers — provided the automaker's reasoning why it is not taking action. Counter to what some owners are claiming, Volkswagen disagrees with the assertion that badge theft is due to a design flaw. Therefore, the automaker has declined to offer monetary aid to those missing a front emblem and sensor.
In addition, Volkswagen explains that fears of failing to pass the UK's Ministry of Transport (MOT) vehicle test due to an absent front radar sensor are unfounded. The automaker has reassured drivers that neither a badge or the costly technology behind it are necessary in order to legally operate their vehicle.
Finally, the expensive sensor features a unique number associated with the car. This not only makes the part identifiable, but Volkswagen can also make it unusable by locking it down once the crime has been reported to authorities. With the expensive sensor not functioning, its illegal value plummets, making the theft a significant waste of time. Sadly, though, thieves still probably won't be scrambling to return stolen logos and sensors once they're disabled. It's a shame drivers have had to contend with this issue, as our experience with the 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI was overwhelmingly positive. Interestingly, Volkswagen owners have experienced two rounds of badge thefts separated by around 30 years, and for different reasons entirely.
VW emblems were a fashion item in the '80s
The 1986 Beastie Boys smash hit "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)" was all over the airwaves on both sides of the Atlantic. In the music video for the song, rapper Mike D sports a heavy necklace chain with a giant chrome Volkswagen badge. Naturally, young fans wanted to emulate their favorite group, and began fashioning their own VW emblem chains. Unfortunately, instead of crafting or purchasing an emblem, many of them pried one off the grille of a Volkswagen parked nearby.
Fortunately, as the rap group's celebrity began to fade and styles evolved, VW's emblems were once again safe. However, after introducing some advanced driver assistance technology in the last several years, drivers began reporting missing badges along with the adaptive cruise control sensors located behind them around 2016. Adaptive cruise control determines the distance between your car and the one in front of you in order to maintain a safe following distance. While the sensor is the big ticket item, badges are still being taken — not as a fashion accessory — but because criminals can sell them back to VW owners at prices cheaper than the automaker offers.