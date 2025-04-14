How Are People Stealing Dashboard Screens Out Of RAM Trucks So Easily?

As long as car companies started putting technological convenience features in their vehicles, people have been stealing them to sell on the secondhand market. Car radios and stereos were the prime target for a long time, but nowadays, the target is those infotainment systems that are built into the dashboard. These screens that control everything from your music to your air conditioning to your navigation can go for quite a bit of money after being ripped out of a car. There are people who can't afford to get themselves a new car that has a system like this, so the next best option is to just get the system itself. One line of vehicles has become a prime target recently for infotainment system theft — Ram trucks.

Advertisement

The dashboard screens in these trucks runs UConnect, which is the infotainment service that runs across all of Stellantis-brand vehicles like Chrysler and Jeep. For the Ram trucks, it is accessible with this giant screen that nearly reaches from the top of the dashboard down to the gear shift. They look like they should be built in pretty solidly to the truck, but appearances can be quite deceiving. In fact, if you have access to a drill or a screwdriver, you can get one of these screens out of the car in less than a minute if you know what you're doing. We are going to break down exactly how people can get these screens out of a Ram truck, not because we want people to do this. We want people to know the risk if they get themselves a 2025 Ram truck.

Advertisement