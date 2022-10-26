The Dangerous Volkswagen Jetta Defect That Could Burn Your Backside

An estimated 289+ million registered vehicles are cruising the streets of the United States, and many of them have recalls. Believe it or not, there was a time when vehicle recalls were uncommon. That's not the case anymore, and it's actually more shocking if a car from any automaker isn't recalled at some point. In 2021 alone, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued over 1,000 safety recalls impacting some 35 million vehicles and equipment.

Automakers have seen a 42% increase in recalls since 2014, with the highest percentage (26%) stemming from glitches in electronics or software. That's not a shock given that most of today's cars are run by highly sophisticated onboard computers more powerful than those used in the early NASA space missions. The NHTSA has issued over 12,000 recalls since 2000, affecting millions of vehicles, with most of those made by GM, Ford, and Chrysler. Data from Carfax suggests that some 50 million vehicles on the road still have recalls that haven't been fixed.

And Volkswagen is not immune. Since 1972, VW has issued 1,165 recalls globally. One of its more recent recalls is centered on airbags made by Takata, which can explode and send pieces of metal at the passenger or even fail to inflate properly. From January 1985 to September 2016, the VW Group had the industry's highest recall rate (1,800 recalls per 1,000 vehicles sold).

While Volkswagen's Jetta is still considered one of the best-selling vehicles the German carmaker offers, the vehicle has had 172 recalls since 1980, accounting for almost 15% of VW's total recalls since 1972 (via Auto Recalls For Consumers).