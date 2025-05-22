What Actually Happened With Mazda's Once-Ambitious Luxury Division?

Unfortunately, the timing couldn't have been worse. In the very year Amati was announced, Japan's asset bubble burst, triggering an economic tailspin that would later be known as the "Lost Decade." With global recession setting in and internal finances already strained from launching five new models the year before, Mazda simply couldn't afford to keep the Amati dream alive. Over $400 million had reportedly already been sunk into development, and the company was out of runway. Dealers were told the program was off, staff were left in limbo, and the once-promising brand disappeared almost overnight.

Advertisement

Bad luck wasn't the sole reason for the brand's downfall, though. Mazda had also stretched itself too thin. It had other luxury sub-brands like Autozam, Eunos, Xedos, and Anfini, most of which were either underperforming or overlapping with each other. Resources were being spread across too many projects without a clear brand identity. The company was punching above its weight, trying to compete with firms that had far more capital and better-managed luxury divisions.

With the company effectively shutting down overnight, its president, Dick Colliver, later moved to Honda and brought lessons from the failed experiment to Acura — where they were clearly put to good use. As for Mazda, it has leaned back into its strengths and delivered standout vehicles like the Miata and CX line. Sadly, it's never attempted another luxury brand again.

Advertisement