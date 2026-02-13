5 Things I Wish I'd Known Before Ditching My PC For A MacBook

Between Apple and its customers, there's a limitless, lifeless void that none living or dead shall cross. You can scream into that void until your lungs explode, begging Apple to do even the smallest of things, and you'll never know if it heard you or if it's even listening. It's galling, but it's the cold, hard reality. Know it, accept it, live with it.

I say that with tongue in cheek, but it really is true, and anyone who's been an Apple user for a while agrees with me. Perhaps it's Steve Jobs' undying philosophy that you shouldn't give the customer what they want. Perhaps it's Apple too used to the smell of its own crap, too protective of its brand image to admit its shortcomings, and too greedy to change things if it can't monetize them. It's a bit weird; you'd think Apple engineers are dailying the software they make, so they ought to want things fixed, right? Whatever the reason, internalize this fact: Apple won't do things that any sane developer would. I'm talking about making features that you want, making existing features work better, or fixing obvious bugs. Just look at how bad the iPhone keyboard has gotten as a clear example.

To be fair to Apple, it does solicit customer feedback and suggestions. But I've used this form a couple of times, and at the end, Apple talks down to you in sneering corpo speak, saying it's only by dint of its magnanimity that it deigns to entertain you — so expect nothing. Your best bet is to just use third-party software for the features macOS lacks. As one example, using an Alt-Tab-style app to tab through open windows with previews.