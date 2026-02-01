6 Exciting New Apple Products Rumored To Be Coming In 2026

Folding phones may be nerdy, niche tech that the average consumer can't budget for, but they have been around longer than we mentally imagine; the first came out in 2018, making them nearly a decade old. Samsung is already on its seventh-generation: Galaxy Z Fold 7. Most major manufacturers have one, except Apple. The tech giant has been quietly developing its own folding tech, and it appears 2026 is a plausible release window.

As per tradition, Apple is trying to perfect what its competitors have already been doing. Notable features of the Fold could include a potentially crease-free display courtesy of Samsung, a "liquid metal" hinge, and an atypical screen ratio. If the latter rumor is true, then the iPhone would be much squatter when folded, at about 5.3 inches (about 9 mm thick), expanding into roughly the size of an iPad Mini at 7.76 inches (roughly 4.8 mm thick). YouTuber Snazzy Labs printed a mock-up of an allegedly leaked design and "used" it to understand why Apple hadn't gone with the typical screen size of two side-by-side smartphones. He suggests that this ratio is actually ingenious and makes a foldable a lot easier and more enjoyable to use.

This also may be one of the first iPhones to feature a hole-punch camera design and may even mark a return to the iPhone's Touch ID days of yore. It's been argued that the iPhone Air was a test run for ultra-thin technology, and that the iPhone Fold will improve on it while fixing the issues it got wrong — including using a more efficient chip and modem. Naturally, it's going to cost you. Expect to pay around $1,800 on the low end, or as much as $2,500. Foldables are notoriously expensive, but this is Apple.