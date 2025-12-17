15 Things You Should Never Ask Siri

Ah, Siri. When Apple came up with Siri, it was at the top of its game, the chatbot everyone knew even if they didn't have an iPhone. Not anymore. Other chatbots have gone to the moon, as it were, while Siri has stayed down on Earth playing in the mud. It's now famous because of how bad it is, struggling to handle sometimes even the simplest requests. So bad, in fact, that it had to call in a friend, i.e., start using Google Gemini to handle requests when it gets its major 26.4 revamp slated for 2026. Unsurprisingly, there's a lot you shouldn't ask it as a result.

We've talked about things you should never ask ChatGPT, but those tips had more to do with being unable to trust the information. This time we're looking at things more from a practical perspective. I've been using Siri for years and have a pretty good feel for what it's good at, and where it falls flat on its face. Many simple requests you might think are well within its wheelhouse are not. The following are my recommendations on things you shouldn't bother with — at least until we see that massive 26.4 upgrade.