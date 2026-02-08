6 CarPlay Widgets That Are Surprisingly Useful

Siri has gotten better with the iOS 26 update, making it one of the CarPlay features you should use this year. However, we don't expect Siri to gain Apple Intelligence features until later this year. So, if you want to talk to an AI while you're driving, one alternative is Microsoft's Copilot, which you can add as a CarPlay Widget. Note that you need to have your iPhone unlocked to use it, and that the Copilot, photo, and screenshot functions require your smartphone. If you just want to talk to it and ask it questions, tap the microphone icon on the screen (with your phone unlocked) to start a conversation.

This is great if you're bored and alone while stuck in traffic, or if you want to confirm a few things while you're talking with your passenger. What I like best about Copilot, though, is that it's quite conversational, and you can interrupt it anytime. Aside from solving boredom, you can also use this if you're sleepy or feel that you're suffering from highway hypnosis but need to drive a few more miles to find a safe place to stop and rest, as it can keep you mentally stimulated as you roll along (but please, don't drive sleepy).