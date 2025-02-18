What Is Highway Hypnosis? The Phenomenon Explained & Tips On How To Avoid It
As convenient as driving can be in terms of reaching distant destinations, it's not perfect. Without a good map or an app to make your road trip stress-free, navigation can be a pain, especially if you're taking a long trip on your own. Long road trips, where you're sitting in one spot with just the sound of your radio and the sight of the open road, are perfect for the development of odd and potentially dangerous psychological quirk known as highway hypnosis — also called "white line fever," after the painted lines on the road.
Highway hypnosis occurs when you're driving, typically a long distance, and the dull, repetitive nature of the road plays tricks on your mind. If you're especially fatigued or sleepy, it can feel like your body enters an autopilot-like or hypnotic state. You become less alert until you suddenly snap out of it. While under the spell of highway hypnosis, your reaction time decreases, you may struggle to keep your eyes open, your mind wanders to thoughts beyond the road, and you feel generally spaced out. You might not even remember if you managed to obey the rules of the road – unable to recall if you signaled to turn, or stopped at the stop light.
Highway hypnosis is scary, but it's not impossible to overcome. There are a few things you can do to avoid it should you feel its effects creeping in.
Fending off highway hypnosis isn't too difficult
As dangerous as highway hypnosis can be, it's not difficult to combat. The first thing you should do if you are or fear you will fall into its trap is get some sleep. You'll want to either pull off to the side of the road or, if possible, find a safe place to park and take a nap. Rest stops, parks, and parking lots with specific rest area designations are great places to safely catch up on your rest. Do so for as long as your body needs, and hit the road when you're ready. Before doing any of this, though, make sure to check up on the laws of the area, as there are some places where sleeping in your car or parking for extended periods can get you into trouble.
If you're in a situation where you can't nap for a bit, there are some other things to try to keep yourself out of highway hypnosis. You can try eating or drinking while driving, especially something caffeinated for a little pick-me-up. Just make sure that whatever you're eating or drinking isn't distracting and that you're not eating too much, as this can cause further drowsiness. Alternatively, talking to yourself or others or singing can be beneficial, as they will keep you alert and occupied on something other than your exhaustion. If all else fails, use your car to your advantage. Roll the windows down to get some air flowing, change radio stations, or force yourself to drive without cruise control. Anything to shake up the monotony.
You'll want to keep these strategies in mind on the road, as the law doesn't look kindly on those suffering from highway hypnosis.
Highway hypnosis doesn't typically fly with the law
Highway hypnosis can result in you breaking the law if you're not careful, whether that be unwittingly running red lights or, in a worst case scenario, ending up as the cause of a car accident. This is why it's so important to take care of yourself when driving if you feel this effect coming on. Even though highway hypnosis is widely accepted as something that does indeed happen while driving, it's not an excuse for irresponsible behavior, and it won't legally absolve you or anyone else from wrongdoing.
Much like texting or otherwise using the phone while behind the wheel, driving while under highway hypnosis is typically regarded as a form of distracted driving. That's to say that, at the time of this writing, it's not looked at by the law as a special case, a valid legal defense, or a means of writing an accident off. Thus, you're still subject to the full extent of the law, you'll need all the documents required after an accident, and you'll have to ultimately take responsibility for your actions.
Though it may sound like something out of a mystery thriller story, highway hypnosis has plagued drivers on roads and highways throughout their long history. It's not worth taking a chance on by any means, so do what you have to so that your safety and that of others isn't compromised by it on your next long trip.