What Is Highway Hypnosis? The Phenomenon Explained & Tips On How To Avoid It

As dangerous as highway hypnosis can be, it's not difficult to combat. The first thing you should do if you are or fear you will fall into its trap is get some sleep. You'll want to either pull off to the side of the road or, if possible, find a safe place to park and take a nap. Rest stops, parks, and parking lots with specific rest area designations are great places to safely catch up on your rest. Do so for as long as your body needs, and hit the road when you're ready. Before doing any of this, though, make sure to check up on the laws of the area, as there are some places where sleeping in your car or parking for extended periods can get you into trouble.

Advertisement

If you're in a situation where you can't nap for a bit, there are some other things to try to keep yourself out of highway hypnosis. You can try eating or drinking while driving, especially something caffeinated for a little pick-me-up. Just make sure that whatever you're eating or drinking isn't distracting and that you're not eating too much, as this can cause further drowsiness. Alternatively, talking to yourself or others or singing can be beneficial, as they will keep you alert and occupied on something other than your exhaustion. If all else fails, use your car to your advantage. Roll the windows down to get some air flowing, change radio stations, or force yourself to drive without cruise control. Anything to shake up the monotony.

Advertisement

You'll want to keep these strategies in mind on the road, as the law doesn't look kindly on those suffering from highway hypnosis.