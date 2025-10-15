Carpool Karaoke? Here's How To Make Apple CarPlay Display Song Lyrics With iOS 26

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple added new features to CarPlay in iOS 26, with widgets being one of the biggest highlights. One app with a unique CarPlay widget is Dynamic Lyrics, which displays lyrics in real time on your lock screen, on the Dynamic Island, or as a widget on your iPhone. With iOS 26, it also displays them on your car's infotainment system via Apple CarPlay.

You just need to download and install the app on your phone and connect your Apple Music or Spotify account so that it will display the lyrics of the current track. If you're a Spotify user, there are two ways to authorize the app: Default and Custom. The former is much easier, just tap on it and you're good to go. However, you'll have to authorize it frequently, meaning it can get inconvenient. On the other hand, you can choose Custom authorization. Although this requires that you get a Client ID from Spotify (which takes about two minutes, with detailed instructions right on the app), you only have to do it once.

Jowi Morales/SlashGear

After that, you can then head on to Settings > General CarPlay. From there, pick the car you want to add the lyrics to, tap on Widgets, then tap the Add Widget icon under Stack 1 or Stack 2 (depending on whether you want the lyrics to appear on the left or the right). With that done, connect your phone to your car's infotainment system via CarPlay and swipe to the right to see your widgets. If you don't immediately see the lyrics widget, swipe up or down to browse through the widgets you've added on either stack until you see the lyrics appear.