5 DeWalt Tools That Are Lanyard Ready
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt is known for safe, reliable tools marketed to DIYers and professional contractors alike. The brand's Perform and Protect line of tools is designed with specific safety features such as dust, control, and vibration. While dust containment and vibration mitigation are self-explanatory, tool control encompasses a wide range of safety features and enhancements, from the E-Clutch system that quickly stops DeWalt's drills and impact hammers to a kickback brake that rapidly stops wheel-based cutting tools when a snare, pinch, or bind is detected by the tool.
A recently released line of tools labeled Lanyard Ready also falls under the control heading and allows users working from heights to safely tether tools and batteries to a nearby structure to prevent tool damage from falls and injuries to unsuspecting passersby.
This article will cover all five Lanyard Ready tools available from DeWalt at the time of writing, along with the black-and-yellow brand's Lanyard Ready batteries and the DeWalt-branded lanyards best suited for these Lanyard Ready applications.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 4-inch Angle Grinder with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point
Angle grinders have earned a bit of a bad reputation owing to lax safety protocols and poor design. However, while angle grinders can be some of the most nerve-wracking tools to use, they are also one of the most useful. Grinding, polishing, cutting, cleaning, sharpening, and more can all be accomplished on a wide variety of materials with this one tool, so a well-made grinder is a worthy investment.
DeWalt's first 4-inch angle grinder is part of the brand's Lanyard Ready lineup. The Atomic 20V Max 4-inch Angle Grinder with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point doubles down on safety features with DeWalt's Anti-Rotation System, which quickly stops the grinding wheel's rotation when the tool senses a pinch or bind. The angle grinder is small, cordless, and ergonomically designed. It's also powerful for its size — DeWalt claims this grinder is 13% lighter and 44% more powerful than a comparable pneumatic tool.
The Atomic 20V Max 4-inch Angle Grinder with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point can be ordered from Acme Tools for $319.
DeWalt 20V Max XR ½-inch Mid-Range Impact Wrench with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point
An impact wrench is one of the most important tools in any laborer's arsenal. Whether it's something ultra-powerful for a construction job or a go-to tool for a casual user, an impact wrench applies both rotational torque and powerful hammering impact for fast and secure installation.
The 20V Max XR ½-inch Mid-Range Impact Wrench with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point combines mid-range power with a new Lanyard Ready design, providing a good balance of weight, power, and cost. It produces 600 ft-lbs of maximum torque and up to 800 ft-lbs of breakaway torque.
Four speed settings and a variable speed trigger afford users precise power control, and a Precision Wrench setting limits the risk of overtorque. At only 4 lbs without a battery, the tool is ideal for any long-term job needing multiple fasteners to be installed quickly without a break.
The 20V Max XR ½-inch Mid-Range Impact Wrench with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point is not yet listed for sale as of the time of writing, but updates can be found on DeWalt's product page.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless ½-inch 3-Speed Hammer Drill with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point
DeWalt says the 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless ½-inch 3-Speed Hammer Drill with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point is its shortest-length premium drill, making it great for getting into tight spots while still providing the robust Lanyard Ready design.
An adjustable LED work light allows illumination in dark places, and the drill can make up to 275 holes on a single charge. According to the manufacturer, this is also DeWalt's most powerful hammer drill, so it'll be overkill for some jobs. The powerful tool is safer and easier to handle with its included secondary handle and an Anti-Rotation system that shuts down if it rotates excessively.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless ½-inch 3-Speed Hammer Drill with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point is available to order from Acme Tools for around $320.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 3-Speed High Torque ¼-inch Impact Driver with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point
A high torque ¼-inch impact driver is effective at securing small fasteners. While some may argue that a ¼-inch impact may be overkill — I know I did when I was a mechanic — that tune tends to change quickly when actually using the tool on the job. This compact yet powerful tool makes fasteners easier to install, and when multiple bolts or nuts need to be tightened, it helps reduce fatigue.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 3-Speed High Torque ¼-inch Impact Driver with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point delivers up to 25,000 in-lbs of torque, making it the highest-torque impact DeWalt makes, per the manufacturer. Three speeds and a variable speed trigger provide control for all that power, and a quick-connect hex chuck makes swapping out bits mid-job a breeze. As a brushless DeWalt tool, it's also got a more reliable and efficient motor than its brushed brethren.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 3-Speed High Torque ¼-inch Impact Driver with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point can be ordered from Grainger for a little over $310.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Die Grinder with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point
Die grinders are always handy to have in a toolbox. Every power grinder has its merits, and die grinders are useful for polishing, sanding, and buffing, often with a polishing wheel or rotary file attachment. My pneumatic die grinder has been one of the longest-lasting tools in my rolling tool chest, but a cordless tool would have given me better maneuverability than an air tool, which requires hose navigation.
A die grinder is an inherently dangerous tool, but DeWalt has loaded its Atomic 20V Max Die Grinder with safety features like an electronic brake that quickly stops the tool, a Lanyard Ready design for drop protection, and its Anti-Rotation System to prevent the tool from running once a pinch or stall occurs. The tool does not sacrifice utility for safety, providing 19% more power than 0.5-horsepower-rated pneumatic grinders while also adding the maneuverability of a cordless tool and the small size to get into tight spots. The addition of an onboard LED helps light work surfaces, and the tool's comfortable design, paddle switch, and forward exhaust allow for extended use.
The DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Die Grinder with Lanyard Ready Attachment Point can be purchased from The Tool Nut for $279.
DeWalt 20V Max 5aH BT Lanyard Ready Battery
DeWalt created a line of batteries to go with its new Lanyard Ready tools, but they are more than just a simple rebrand with some holes for carabiners. The 20V Max 5aH BT Lanyard Ready Battery features many of the same characteristics of DeWalt's other power sources: durable, overmolded plastic for impact resistance, an LED indicator to quickly reveal the state of charge, and compatibility with all DeWalt 20V Max tools and chargers. However, they also have Lanyard Ready branding and an attachment point to secure a spare battery to a nearby structure, preventing costly and dangerous dropped tools.
DeWalt says that these batteries provide 50% more power than its standard DCB205 battery and twice the lifespan. It's not a cheap upgrade, but that is a significant boost to runtime and power, and if you're already in the market for a Lanyard Ready tool, a new battery wouldn't hurt, either. While a Lanyard Ready battery isn't a substitute for a Lanyard Ready tool, the combination adds a layer of safety when working at heights, while needing a spare battery or two to save time.
DeWalt recommends using its Lanyard Ready batteries with its Lanyard Ready branded tools for maximum safety. The DeWalt 20V Max 5aH BT Lanyard Ready Battery is available at Max Tool for $220. A four-pack of the batteries is also listed on DeWalt's website, but is currently only available from Grainger for $866.
Various DeWalt Lanyards
While they aren't necessarily "tools," DeWalt sells a number of lanyards with the brand's characteristic black-and-yellow color scheme, and many are perfect companions for its line of Lanyard Ready power tools. When shopping for a compatible lanyard for any of the aforementioned Lanyard Ready branded products, the most important things to look for are weight capacity and a connection style that works for your particular application.
The DeWalt 38-inch 25 lb Power Tool Lanyard with Dual Carabiner Ends ($45 at Home Depot) is great for securely connecting a Lanyard Ready tool to an attachment point, and its capacity makes it safe to use with any of the tools in this article.
Other DeWalt lanyards provide benefits and options designed for more specific situations. A high-capacity lanyard like the DeWalt 80-pound Capacity Single Leg Tool Lanyard ($60 at Home Depot) may be more appropriate when using a Lanyard Ready battery with a larger power tool like a cordless circular saw. When length is more important than capacity, extended length lanyards like the DEWALT 75-inch Power Tool Lanyard ($55 at Home Depot) provide a longer tether.