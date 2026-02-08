5 DeWalt Tools That Are Lanyard Ready

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt is known for safe, reliable tools marketed to DIYers and professional contractors alike. The brand's Perform and Protect line of tools is designed with specific safety features such as dust, control, and vibration. While dust containment and vibration mitigation are self-explanatory, tool control encompasses a wide range of safety features and enhancements, from the E-Clutch system that quickly stops DeWalt's drills and impact hammers to a kickback brake that rapidly stops wheel-based cutting tools when a snare, pinch, or bind is detected by the tool.

A recently released line of tools labeled Lanyard Ready also falls under the control heading and allows users working from heights to safely tether tools and batteries to a nearby structure to prevent tool damage from falls and injuries to unsuspecting passersby.

This article will cover all five Lanyard Ready tools available from DeWalt at the time of writing, along with the black-and-yellow brand's Lanyard Ready batteries and the DeWalt-branded lanyards best suited for these Lanyard Ready applications.