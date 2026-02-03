5 New Features iOS 26.2 Added To Your iPhone

Normally, with mid-version incremental updates to iOS, we'd only expect bug fixes, security patches, or under-the-hood optimizations to improve battery life on iPhone. However, in addition these changes, iOS 26.2 has surprised us by dropping some genuinely useful consumer-facing features, some of which address long-standing demands. Given the list of issues users are facing with iOS 26, it's certainly welcome.

Released in December 2025, this update focuses heavily on refinements rather than massive UI overhauls or major changes the way you use your iPhone. It introduces smart tweaks to some of your daily-used apps. From making the Music app more useful for travellers, to making AirDrop transfers more secure, and enhancing the usability of the Reminders app, iOS 26.2 is definitely making the iPhone feel more "pro" than before.

I have been using this new version for a few weeks, and while it has brought many useful additions, here are the five most impactful features that you should enable or start using the moment you update your iPhone.