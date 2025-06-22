Turn Off These iPhone 16 Pro Max Settings To Improve Your Phone's Battery Life
If you've got the budget for it, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is hands down the best phone you can get right now. The camera's awesome, the new A18 Pro chip is super fast, and it supports Apple Intelligence. It also packs a 4685 mAh battery, which can easily get you through a full day. However, if your iPhone 16 Pro Max is not giving you the battery life as promised, simply tweaking a couple of settings can make a big difference.
By default, your iPhone has Always-On Display turned on. It's pretty useful when you just want to glance at the time, date, notifications, or widgets without actually waking the phone. The downside, though, is that Always-On Display can drain the battery even when you're not using your iPhone. According to DXOMARK, tests on the iPhone 14 Pro showed that with Always-On Display enabled, the battery can run out up to four times faster. So, if you're trying to squeeze more life out of your battery, it's probably best to disable Always-On Display. Here's how to do it.
- Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
- Tap on Display & Brightness.
- Disable the Always-On Display toggle.
Your iPhone automatically turns off Always-On Display when you place it face down or slip it into your pocket. So, if you don't want to turn the feature off completely, make sure to put your phone face down when you're not using it.
Disable Apple Intelligence
One of the best things about having Apple's latest flagship device is you get to use all the useful Apple Intelligence features. You can use AI to proofread your texts, summarize web pages, and even generate images using text prompts. While these tools are undeniably useful, they can eat up your iPhone's battery even when you're not using them. Many users in the Apple Community have complained about this. If you've noticed the same thing, it's best to turn off Apple Intelligence on your iPhone. Here's how to do that.
- Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
- Scroll down to find and tap on Apple Intelligence & Siri.
- Turn off the Apple Intelligence toggle.
Making the above changes should make your iPhone 16 Pro Max last longer on a single charge. You can also try the usual tricks that work on pretty much every iPhone, like turning off the keyboard haptics and clearing out any widgets from your lock screen. Turning on auto brightness, setting a shorter auto-lock timer, and limiting background location for apps can help too. And if you don't feel like tweaking everything manually, just switch on Low Power Mode and let it do the work. You can even force Low Power Mode to stay on at higher battery levels using workarounds.