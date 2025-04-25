Does Always-On Display Drain Your Phone's Battery?

Nothing drains your phone's battery quite like the display. This is especially true for devices with larger screens, higher resolutions, and faster refresh rates. That's why, when you look for battery-saving tips for Android or iPhone devices, you'll find many suggestions focusing on the display settings, like reducing the brightness, switching to dark mode, and lowering the refresh rate. Among these, you'll also notice the suggestion to turn off the always-on display.

The always-on display is a handy feature that lets you quickly glance at things like time, date, weather, and even notifications without tapping on the screen. Instead of keeping the entire display on, the always-on display only lights up a part of the screen. This is quite useful, especially on smartphones with OLED and AMOLED displays, where only the pixels that light up consume power. On top of this, phone manufacturers also optimize their software to ensure that the battery drain is minimal, even when you keep the always-on display enabled at all times.

Despite all these optimizations, the always-on display still drains your phone's battery. How much battery it uses depends on several factors, like your phone's software, brightness levels, and how you've customized the feature. Below, we'll explore the always-on display's impact on battery life and share some tips to help minimize it.

