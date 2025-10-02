Where Does Apple Build A19 Chips For Its iPhone 17 Lineup?

Apple's iPhone is incredibly popular, with over 3 billion units sold as of August 2025. It still tops the charts for most phones sold, and in American and European markets, the iPhone is the undisputed king of smartphones. With the recently launched iPhone 17 and Apple-designed A19 chip, people often wonder where these chips are manufactured.

Essentially, the main silicon is manufactured at TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company). Currently, there is no other place in the world where such an advanced chip can be made. While a new TSMC facility is under development on American soil, it is still years away. Until then, TSMC's Taiwan plant makes all the chips for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. The latest A19 chip features a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, while the A19 Pro features an enhanced 6-core CPU with a 6-core GPU, manufactured on the latest N3P node, arguably the most advanced manufacturing node in the world. This node is made possible only due to TSMC's rigorous R&D investments worth billions of dollars. TSMC's advanced manufacturing capabilities and Apple's refined chip architecture make the A19 happen.

TSMC's history with Apple dates back to 2014, when Apple collaborated with them to produce the A8 chips for the iPhone 6 and its counterparts. Since then, both companies have worked closely, creating processors like the TSMC-produced M1 for Mac and A11 Bionic with neural capability.