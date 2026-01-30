5 Cars More Reliable Than A Honda Civic

Car enthusiasts don't only envision ourselves in German-made luxury cars or exotic Italian beauties; we all have to get to work and know that there are better choices out there for daily driving. Most performance, classic, and other enthusiast-favorite cars end up with low mileage totals because they're just not practical for everyday use.

Some owners are fearful of bringing down the value of a rare model by damaging it or racking up too many miles, an in reality driving a quirky sports car can be more of a hassle than it is charming. Having to hunt down parts and a competent mechanic for a specialty car is also a real concern of many owners, which is why many true car lovers tend to buy something dull yet reliable for their daily duties.

The Honda Civic has evolved over several generations since the 1970s and is one of the best-selling models of all time at over 25 million units. You'll find everything from classic muscle machines to exotic supercars in John Cena's eclectic car collection, but it's a Honda Civic he chooses for everyday driving. Granted it's a high-performance Type R, but he's a high-performance individual.

Cena is far from the only person to choose a Civic for everyday transportation, but are there more dependable options out there? Believe it or not, there are plenty of other cars that beat the Civic in terms of reliability according to established and widely accepted metrics. Here are a few models that should deliver comparable or better dependability as a Honda Civic at a similar price point. We'll use the 2022 Civic as a benchmark since it's been around long enough to have a well-documented track record yet hasn't aged to the point where its age is becoming a liability.