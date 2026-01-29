5 Tools You've Probably Been Using Wrong

The worst mistake you could possibly make with an extension cord is to create the so-called suicide cord. Please don't even think about that one. However, what comes next is a mistake with extension cords most people have probably done at least once in their life, and may be doing right now: daisy-chaining extension cords, power strips, surge protectors, or any other electrical extenders. This is when you plug an extension cord or power strip into another, a "chain" from the outlet to get more plug space or range. Bad idea. Why? Because it's a fire hazard.

This is one of those things that's so serious that there's an entire government page dedicated to it. It's intended for the workplace, but the principle applies all the same. According to the OCWR, the first reason is that the more wire you have, the higher the electrical resistance is, which means more heat and a higher risk that components will catch fire. Further, it's likely the first extender in the chain is being overloaded, supporting more than it was designed for. Add on the fact that the outlet itself might be tasked with more than it can handle, and you have a recipe for disaster.

If that wasn't bad enough, there might be an additional risk: old surge protectors. Unbeknownst to many, you should throw away your old surge protectors because they become a fire hazard. That surge protector you might be using just because it was lying around to complete your little daisy chain could be the one that kicks off a conflagration. Play it safe and find other outlets rather than creating daisy chains, and chuck out those surge protectors so old you can't remember when you bought them.