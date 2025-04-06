Why Do Tape Measures Have Loose Ends? Here's What They're For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there are a growing number of measuring apps on your phone, the technology is still evolving, and they are not always ideal for precise measurements. Whether you're a worker at a construction site or a homeowner who is looking to make sure your latest IKEA purchase is going to fit that odd corner in your house, there are few tools that are so universally useful as the tape measure. Since its creation in the United Kingdom almost 200 years ago, tape measures have become essential for measuring things for personal, professional, and even legal use (as long as they've been certified by the right bodies).

Although their class can indicate their differences in accuracy, many commercially available measuring tapes from top manufacturers are considered accurate enough for the average person. That said, there are still things that you can do to lessen the margin of error. These days, measuring tapes have hidden functions that you may be taking for granted, such as the loose end. A loose end isn't a manufacturing issue, but it's actually an important feature for reading measuring tapes accurately.

Designed to accurately measure all kinds of surfaces, US Tape shares that a measuring tape's loose end can be adjusted to reach what is called "true zero." While it's not necessarily common knowledge, the metal tab itself measures 1/16", which can affect your measuring calculations. But how does it actually work, and how can you use it to your advantage?

