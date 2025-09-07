Want To Unclog A Drain Using A Shop Vac? Here's How To Do It

Knowing how to use a Shop-Vac to clean up water is pretty standard, but it's a little different if you're unblocking a drain. Start by removing standing water with a bucket or towel. Once the area is clear, put the vacuum in wet mode, and make sure the tank is empty and the filter is installed correctly. Place the hose into the drain, then use a rubber adapter, duct tape, or a wet rag to form a tight seal. The suction only works if it is air-tight. If you have a double sink, you'll need to plug the unclogged side as well.

Start with the exhaust or blow mode. If the clog is loose, you may be able to just blow it out. If nothing budges within 15 seconds, you'll need to switch to suction mode. Listen for a change in hum or in the drain flow; that could be the clog letting go. If it's still not working, you can try alternating between suction and exhaust, which would simulate the action of a plunger.

The vacuum's tank may fill fast, so be ready to empty it and continue pulling out gunk, especially if dealing with heavy debris like wet hair. When you're done, switch off the vacuum and clean the hose as well as attachments. You could run hot water to flush residual bits. Ensure that you thoroughly clean and dry the vacuum parts as well, as moisture can lead to mold and unpleasant odors.