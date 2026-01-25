These Are 2026's 6 Cheapest Cars, According To KBB
Inexpensive new cars are getting harder and harder to find. Between increased material costs, tariffs, and other reasons, the pool of cheap new cars is quickly shrinking. But there are still some that can attract buyers looking for the most bang for their buck. KBB recently published its "Cheapest Cars of 2026," breaking down the least expensive cars within various categories. For this article, our focus will be on the six cheapest cars available in 2026. Following KBB's rules, this means that the list can include 2025 models, some of which may still be available in dealer inventory.
We'll start with the most expensive, which is still reasonably priced, and work our way down to the least expensive new car you can buy in the U.S. The good news is that all of them are priced at under $25,000, with one that you can actually buy for less than $20,000 — if you can find one in dealer inventory, that is. More on that below. This list of the six cheapest new cars is totally dominated by Asian brands, with our list consisting of one car from Toyota, one from Hyundai, two from Nissan, and two from Kia. One of them even made our list of auto models to avoid when you're renting a car. But a low price is a low price, so sacrifices may have to be made on that basis. Happy shopping.
2026 Toyota Corolla - $24,120
The 2026 Toyota Corolla can boast of several milestones that it has achieved. One is that it has been on the market for 60 years, and the other is that it is the world's best-selling vehicle, having passed the iconic VW Beetle back in the 1990s. Our recent review of the Corolla showed that even though it's nicer than it used to be, it's still entry-level. And as of this point in time, the 2026 Toyota Corolla LE is one of the cheapest cars you can buy in the U.S., with an MSRP of $22,925 plus a delivery, processing and handling fee of $1,195, totaling out at $24,120.
That gets you a choice of six no-cost exterior colors, three interior color schemes, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, 8-inch multimedia touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. Two years or 25,000 miles of scheduled maintenance is also included in the price, as is two years of roadside assistance.
The 2026 Toyota Corolla LE gets its oomph from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that sends its 169 horsepower through a CVT automatic transmission and then to the front wheels. Motor Trend got a zero-to-60 mph time of 8.2 seconds for this version of the 2026 Toyota Corolla. The 2026 Toyota Corolla LE retains the rock-solid reputation that goes with most Toyota products. Buyers who continue to appreciate the Corolla's well-deserved reputation for long life, dependability, safety, and fuel efficiency will continue to buy them.
2026 Hyundai Elantra - $23,870
The 2026 Hyundai Elantra is yet another compact sedan, which is a great cheap, high quality first car for a new driver. The Elantra is actually somewhat similar to the Kia K4 sedan below. It is a front-wheel drive compact sedan with an excellent list of standard equipment, even in the entry-level SE trim that comes in at an MSRP of $22,625 plus $1,245 freight for a total of $23,870.
For that price, you get five no-cost exterior colors, two interior colors (black and gray), plus 15-inch alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, dual-LED projector headlights, and folding power body color side mirrors. Inside, there's 8-inch touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4.2-inch gauge cluster, tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, remote keyless entry with alarm, power locks and windows, Bluetooth hands-free phone system with voice recognition, steering-wheel-mounted controls, and cloth seating surfaces.
The powertrain that motivates the 2026 Hyundai Elantra SE is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine that produces 147 horsepower, sending it through a continuously variable automatic transmission before it drives the Elantra's front wheels. Car and Driver performance testing captured a zero-to-60 mph time of 8.1 seconds for the Elantra, with the quarter-mile going by in 16.3 seconds at a trap speed of 88 mph. Their braking distance from 70 mph to a full stop took 175 feet to complete. The Hyundai Elantra SE is one more well-equipped base level trim that comes in under the $25K mark. It also has Hyundai's 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which it shares with its Kia cousins.
2026 Nissan Sentra - $23,845
The next cheapest car on the U.S. market is the 2026 Nissan Sentra S, Nissan's base-level compact sedan, which carries a price of $22,600 MSRP plus $1,245 destination fee for a total of $23,845. Our review of the 2026 Sentra stated that it is cheap and looks great. The 2026 Nissan Sentra S is all-new, with a restyled body, a new interior, and many new features.
These include a 12.3-inch infotainment system, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, capacitive-touch HVAC controls, and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, which Nissan claims is a class exclusive feature. Standard equipment on the 2026 Nissan Sentra S also consists of 16-inch steel wheels with full covers, cloth seating trim, a four-speaker AM/FM audio system, a 7-inch multifunction information display, push button ignition, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, three no-cost exterior colors, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls that illuminate. Not bad for the entry-level trim.
The 2026 Nissan Sentra S, like all Sentra trims, is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 149 horsepower, which propels the front wheels after making its way through a CVT automatic transmission. Motor Trend tested the 2026 Sentra, getting a zero-to-60 mph time of 8.3 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 16.5 seconds at 85.7 mph. Braking distance from 60 mph to zero was 119 feet. The 2026 Nissan Sentra S presents consumers the same basic ingredients as before, but in an appealing new package with one of the lowest prices on the market. It fulfills its mission as a transportation appliance.
2026 Kia K4 - $23,535
Once that any remaining 2025 Nissan Versas and Kia Souls are gone from dealer inventories (see below), this will be the low-cost standard-bearer for 2026 model year vehicles. It is the Kia K4 compact sedan, the safest Kia car, according to IIHS. The entry-level trim of the Kia K4 is the K4 LX, which is priced at $22,290 MSRP plus $1,245 destination fee for a total of $23,535. The Kia K4 LX is a very well-equipped car, considering that it is the basic trim.
Included are LED headlights and taillights, two no-charge exterior colors, and powered and heated side mirrors. Inside, there's power windows, electronic parking brake, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, LED interior lighting, smart key with push-button start, adaptive cruise control, rearview monitor with parking guidance, black cloth seat trim, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, smart trunk, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features Bluetooth wireless technology. Its driver assistance technology includes rear occupant alert, automatic emergency braking, high beam assist, plus lane-following and lane-keeping systems.
The K4 LX is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an output of 147 horsepower, while a more powerful turbocharged engine is available on the highest trim level. It drives the front wheels by way of an IVT automatic transmission. Motor Trend tested the Kia K4 with the base engine and posted a zero-to-60 mph time of 9.1 seconds, with the quarter-mile going by in 17.0 seconds at 85.3 mph. The Kia K4 offers a comprehensive package of useful features to penny-pinching new car buyers.
2025 Kia Soul - $21,985
The next least expensive car on our list is a 2025 model, the 2025 Kia Soul. The Soul has been discontinued, so there will be no 2026 model. But while they last, you can get a base 2025 Kia Soul LX for the price of $20,490 MSRP plus $1,495 destination fee, totaling $21,985. That gets you a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 147 horsepower, fed through a CVT automatic and driving the front wheels. Car and Driver performance testing of the Kia Soul produced a zero-to-60 mph run that took 8.0 seconds, while the quarter mile went by at an elapsed time of 16.4 seconds and a trap speed of 86 mph. Braking distance to a stop from 70 mph took 161 feet.
Among the standard items on the 2025 Kia Soul LX are four no-charge exterior colors, 16-inch wheels, rear privacy glass, split-folding rear seat, woven cloth seat trim, 8-inch touchscreen display with rearview monitor, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, and remote keyless entry with immobilizer. The Soul LX also comes with a complete suite of driver assistance that includes driver attention warning, automatic emergency braking, high beam assist, and lane-keeping and following. Another big advantage that the Kia Soul brings to the party is its boxy shape and high SUV-like seating position, which contributes a great deal to both its 101 cu. ft. of passenger volume and its 24 cu. ft. of cargo space. The Kia Soul is both an inexpensive and a practical vehicle for those on a tight car-buying budget.
Nissan Versa - $18,635
Let's wrap up with KBB's pick for the least expensive new car on the market. It is also the only new car priced under $20,000, which has been discontinued after the 2025 model year. We are talking about the 2025 Nissan Versa S sedan, which has an MSRP of $17,390 plus $1,245 shipping and handling, for a total of $18,635. For that paltry sum, you get a choice of four exterior colors, a five-speed manual transmission (a CVT automatic is $1,800 extra), and a charcoal cloth interior.
Our review of the 2025 Nissan Versa found it to provide lots of bang for the buck, even in the base trim. Something new that is included for the 2025 Nissan Versa S is Nissan's Maintenance Care Program, which gives owners up to three oil changes at no charge, over a period of two years or 24,000 miles of ownership, whichever of those should happen to come first.
Other standard equipment in the 2025 Nissan Versa S sedan includes LED headlights, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and rear automatic braking. The 2025 Nissan Versa is powered by a 1.6-liter, inline four-cylinder engine producing 122 horsepower and driving the front wheels. Testing by Car and Driver achieved a leisurely zero-to-60 mph time of 9.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 17.3 seconds at 81 mph.