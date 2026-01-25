These Are 2026's 6 Cheapest Cars, According To KBB

Inexpensive new cars are getting harder and harder to find. Between increased material costs, tariffs, and other reasons, the pool of cheap new cars is quickly shrinking. But there are still some that can attract buyers looking for the most bang for their buck. KBB recently published its "Cheapest Cars of 2026," breaking down the least expensive cars within various categories. For this article, our focus will be on the six cheapest cars available in 2026. Following KBB's rules, this means that the list can include 2025 models, some of which may still be available in dealer inventory.

We'll start with the most expensive, which is still reasonably priced, and work our way down to the least expensive new car you can buy in the U.S. The good news is that all of them are priced at under $25,000, with one that you can actually buy for less than $20,000 — if you can find one in dealer inventory, that is. More on that below. This list of the six cheapest new cars is totally dominated by Asian brands, with our list consisting of one car from Toyota, one from Hyundai, two from Nissan, and two from Kia. One of them even made our list of auto models to avoid when you're renting a car. But a low price is a low price, so sacrifices may have to be made on that basis. Happy shopping.