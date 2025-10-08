5 Auto Models To Avoid When You're Renting A Car
Rental vehicles are perfect for a lot of things. Road trips with the family, a business meeting when you're out of town, or just moving around when your car is off for repairs. But anyone who has rented a car before knows there's much to consider when renting a car. The renting fee, the damage policy, knowing what kind of uses you need to cover in advance; all of that may seem straightforward enough, but there's more than that.
Important, but often missed are the specific details of the vehicle you plan to rent. What's the gas mileage on it? Have other renters complained about that particular car? These are questions you should ask before choosing your pick at the rental desk. With a little luck, you just might avoid a frustrating experience. To make things easier, here are five auto models you should avoid at the car rental company.
Chevrolet Sparky
It's common for car rental companies to include a few economy cars in their fleets, but one model you might want to skip is the Chevy Spark. It's affordable, has good fuel economy, and it's just the right size for anyone looking for a compact economy car to drive around in the city. However, that same compactness is also its biggest drawback.
Sure, you don't expect a car this small to be roomy, but compared with competitors like the Kia Rio and Hyundai Accent, the Spark feels noticeably tighter inside. Being a two-door car only makes it less convenient, especially if you're traveling with friends or luggage. You also don't get much in the way of cargo space. To make the most of it, you might have to slide the front seats forward just to fold the rear ones properly, leaving you with even less room when driving.
And while its fuel economy looks decent on paper, it still lags behind rivals. Four-door options like the Kia Rio and Hyundai Accent do better, offering around 33 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway, compared to the Spark's 30 and 38 mpg. For a rental, that small difference adds up, so you're better off with something roomier and more efficient.
Mitsubishi Mirage
Another economy car to avoid at the rental lot is the Mitsubishi Mirage. It's often praised for its great fuel economy, which is not surprising — it offers 36 mpg in the city and 43 mpg on the highway. However, while it's a step up from the Chevy Spark when it comes to cargo space, the Mirage struggles with high-speed drives due to its small three-cylinder engine.
To put it in context, the engine on the Chevy Spark produces 98 hp while the Mirage's own produces 78 hp. That is 20 horses less. A significant difference that's quite obvious when driving on the highway. The difference is not just in the speed, but the noise and vibration from the cabin when you push the Mirage to go faster. So, while it may be good for driving around in the city, the Mirage is not one for the highways or long road trips.
Nissan Versa
The Nissan Versa is one compact sedan you will probably find at car rental companies, no doubt because of its power-packed, fuel-efficent engine. Under the hood, it's equipped with a four-cylinder engine that delivers up to 122 hp, which is great for both urban areas and the highway. However, this doesn't mean it's responsive or quick enough for you to make a pass confidently when on the highway or pull away quickly from stoplights.
A number of people who have driven a Versa have complained about its acceleration. It's slow and jerky. But this is not far-fetched, considering that the Versa operates on a five-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) system. Cars on CVT respond and accelerate much faster than cars on manual transmissions, essentially. So, it depends on the model available at the car rental lot. However, there are compact cars that operate only on CVTs, even their base models, like the Toyota Corolla. So, instead of taking the time to find out whether a Versa available for rent operates on a CVT, or not, you can just opt for a Corolla, which is also available at car rental companies.
Jeep Compass
An automaker that often produces SUVs that are fun to drive around, Jeep's lineup of full-size and mid-size SUVs offers several great options for anyone looking to rent one to take on off-road trips or family getaways. That's less the case for one Jeep SUV you can find available for rent in car rental companies: the Jeep Compass. Its compact size, nimble handling, and off-pavement capabilities make it a somewhat one-size-fits-all option for anyone looking to rent an SUV.
However, known incidences of electrical malfunction on the Compass are somewhat concerning. Some who have driven the Compass have complained about malfunctioning sensors, resulting in issues like inconsistent cruise control or wipers turning on with no raindrops in sight. Running into that kind of technical fault will certainly take away from the comfort of renting a car. The experience is supposed to be stress-free and smooth. Fortunately, however, there are other SUVs available in car rental fleets that can guarantee a reliable ride.
Chrysler Pacifica
The Chrysler Pacifica might seem like a smart pick if you're renting a minivan for family use or group trips. It has a spacious cabin, it drives great, it's fuel-efficient for a minivan, and you can find it the fleets of major car rental companies. However, it's not the most dependable choice in its class. Models like the Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival rank ahead of it as more reliable options, with fewer complaints from those who have driven them.
One complaint that's common with the Pacifica is its faulty tech and infotainment system. Several drivers who have gotten behind the wheel of the Pacifica reported that the digital display instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and the infotainment screen go blank occasionally. Whether it's an electrical malfunction or a manufacturing error, these screens are too important for anyone driving the minivan, especially the instrument cluster. It shows the fuel gauge, what gear the vehicle is in, and if the Pacifica has any faults. So, it's unsafe for anyone to drive around in it knowing that at any time the display might go blank, leaving you to rely on your instincts for when to refuel or what might be wrong with the vehicle while driving.
Methodology
We prioritized what renters have to worry about with the cars. That is, short-term use concerns such as fuel economy, safety, and comfort. Since economy cars take the bulk share of rented cars, this list contains two economy cars, one compact car, one SUV, and one minivan. We also relied on user and professional reviews.