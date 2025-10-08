5 Auto Models To Avoid When You're Renting A Car

It's common for car rental companies to include a few economy cars in their fleets, but one model you might want to skip is the Chevy Spark. It's affordable, has good fuel economy, and it's just the right size for anyone looking for a compact economy car to drive around in the city. However, that same compactness is also its biggest drawback.

Sure, you don't expect a car this small to be roomy, but compared with competitors like the Kia Rio and Hyundai Accent, the Spark feels noticeably tighter inside. Being a two-door car only makes it less convenient, especially if you're traveling with friends or luggage. You also don't get much in the way of cargo space. To make the most of it, you might have to slide the front seats forward just to fold the rear ones properly, leaving you with even less room when driving.

And while its fuel economy looks decent on paper, it still lags behind rivals. Four-door options like the Kia Rio and Hyundai Accent do better, offering around 33 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway, compared to the Spark's 30 and 38 mpg. For a rental, that small difference adds up, so you're better off with something roomier and more efficient.