This Is The Safest Kia Car In 2025, According To IIHS

Kia is often regarded as a great value brand, offering affordable and reliable cars. But for some drivers, safety trumps even saving money. Thankfully, this Korean automaker has several models that have received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ awards. So, if you're looking for a compact model that will protect you in an accident while looking good and offering solid reliability, check out the 2025 Kia K4.

This compact sedan is one of the marque's most affordable models, starting at $21,990 (before $1,195 destination). Despite its affordability, this compact car received top marks in the IIHS' small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and side crash tests — some of the most demanding crash tests it conducts. The K4 also has advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that help prevent crashes, with its pedestrian detection also receiving top marks from the IIHS.

You're not sacrificing anything in terms of creature comforts for the price, either. All trim levels have a relatively large 12.3-inch center touchscreen, but still come with physical controls that make it easier to adjust your climate or change your volume while driving without needing to look down at the display. It's just a shame that the base 2.0-liter engine doesn't offer any excitement, as we found out during our review, and that it doesn't have a manual transmission option. If you're looking for a safe and affordable daily driver with great design and all the features you'd want in a modern car, though, the K4 is a great option.