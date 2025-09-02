This Is The Safest Kia Car In 2025, According To IIHS
Kia is often regarded as a great value brand, offering affordable and reliable cars. But for some drivers, safety trumps even saving money. Thankfully, this Korean automaker has several models that have received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ awards. So, if you're looking for a compact model that will protect you in an accident while looking good and offering solid reliability, check out the 2025 Kia K4.
This compact sedan is one of the marque's most affordable models, starting at $21,990 (before $1,195 destination). Despite its affordability, this compact car received top marks in the IIHS' small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and side crash tests — some of the most demanding crash tests it conducts. The K4 also has advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that help prevent crashes, with its pedestrian detection also receiving top marks from the IIHS.
You're not sacrificing anything in terms of creature comforts for the price, either. All trim levels have a relatively large 12.3-inch center touchscreen, but still come with physical controls that make it easier to adjust your climate or change your volume while driving without needing to look down at the display. It's just a shame that the base 2.0-liter engine doesn't offer any excitement, as we found out during our review, and that it doesn't have a manual transmission option. If you're looking for a safe and affordable daily driver with great design and all the features you'd want in a modern car, though, the K4 is a great option.
Other IIHS-approved Kia models
The K4 is a great choice for a daily driver, but it might be too small for some. Thankfully, Kia also has a couple of midsize SUVs that have earned the IIHS' top award.
If you want an all-electric option, the Kia EV9 received the highest marks in every metric tested by the research organization. This includes both active and passive protection, helping ensure that the driver, their passengers, and the people around them stay safe. We've reviewed the EV9 and found it to be one of the best three-row electric SUVs on the market. It might not be as affordable as the K4, with a starting price of $54,900 (plus $1,495 destination), but it's certainly cheaper than competitors like the Rivian R1S and Mercedes-Benz EQS. More importantly, it has excellent range, capable of traveling up to 300 miles on a single charge, depending on the trim.
Those who are on a tighter budget, or aren't ready to go all-electric yet, also have a Top Safety Pick+ option in the Telluride. Just like the EV9, it received the highest safety rating in all IIHS tests, so you're confident that it will protect you on the road. It's far more attainable than the EV9, with the entry-level LX starting at $36,390 (before $1,495 destination), making it accessible to more people. Nevertheless, it still gives you three rows and all the features you expect from more expensive SUVs.